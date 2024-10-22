'Do not waste time on theatrics': Journalists tour alleged Hezbollah hospital bunker in Beirut

Reporters were given access to tour the Al-Sahel Hospital Beirut on Tuesday, where it was revealed by the IDF on Monday to be located above a Hezbollah bunker.

The hospital invited journalists to tour the hospital to refute the claim, media outlets reported.

In one instance, BBC journalist Orla Guerin was taken on a hospital tour and reported from the facility. In her report, doctors took the BBC through the building, including to the first and second levels below ground, where staff insisted there was no bunker or Hezbollah facility underneath.

"This hospital is private and not affiliated with any entity," N12 quoted the manager of the Al-Sahel Hospital as saying.

According to the report, he said, "It [Al-Sahel Hospital] was built 42 years ago, and there is no possibility of there being a bunker or any kind of hiding place. The hospital is open to anyone who wants to verify this matter." A general view of the facilities at Sahel General Hospital during a media tour, amid ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel, in Beirut’s southern suburbs, Lebanon October 22, 2024. (credit: MOHAMED AZAKIR/REUTERS)

However, N12 reported that these journalists were not given access to the bunker where at least half a billion dollars were hidden.

IDF spox. gives directions to bunker

IDF Arabic Spokesperson Avichay Adraee addressed the organized visit to Al-Saleh in a post to X/Twitter on Tuesday.

Adraee stated, "To the media personnel who are currently participating in the media tour inside Haret Hreik: go to the specific locations we have revealed and do not waste your time on theatrics inside the medical departments."

#عاجل إلى الإعلاميين الذين يشاركون الان في الجولة الإعلامية داخل #مستشفى_الساحل في حارة حريك- انتقلوا إلى الاماكن المحددة التي كشفنا عنها ولا تضيعوا وقتكم على المسرحيات داخل الأقسام الطبية. انزلوا إلى ملجأ حزب الله الخاص. شارع ضرغام، العمارة رقم 7، طريق المطار، حارة حريك.… pic.twitter.com/yxNbTtd16P — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) October 22, 2024

The spokesperson gave directions to the journalists, saying, "Go down to Hezbollah's private shelter. Dargham Street, Building No. 7, Airport Road, Haret Hreik. Entrance and exit in the Al-Ahmadi Building and Sahel Center Building. Go there." Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari revealed on Monday night that a Hezbollah bunker hosting gold and half a billion dollars in cash were stored underneath the Al-Sahel Hospital in Dahiyeh.

The IDF said that Nasrallah used the site as an emergency bunker. As such, the hospital was evacuated following Israeli claims a Hezbollah cash bunker was located beneath it.

Hospital director Fadi Alameh denied the allegations to Reuters.

Gadi Zaig contributed to this report.