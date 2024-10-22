Nine hours, 14 floors, enemies on all sides: IDF soldiers recount raid into URNWA facility in Gaza

Soldiers from the IDF's Multidimensional Unit shared insights into a complex and high-risk raid on a 14-story UNRWA building in the Gaza Strip, the IDF cleared for publication on Tuesday.

The mission focused on a 14-story building used by Hamas operatives and located within a UNRWA facility. The operation aimed to dismantle terrorist infrastructure and eliminate key figures.

St.-Sgt. C., a combat soldier in the unit, spoke about the importance and risk of the mission. "We placed enormous significance on this operation," he said. "We had a detailed battle plan supported by precise intelligence, and our goal was to track down Hamas leaders hiding inside."

The mission proved perilous from the get-go, as the team encountered several improvised explosive devices (IEDs) while advancing toward the building in their armored vehicle.

Gunfire erupted from the target structure as they approached. "The radio was reporting armed individuals in the vicinity," Staff Sergeant C. recalled. "We knew we were heading straight into a confrontation with the enemy, who was prepared and waiting for us." IDF soldiers raiding a 14-story-tall building in an UNRWA facility in the Gaza Strip filled with Hamas terrorists, October 22, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Upon reaching the building, the soldiers faced their first obstacle—blocked entrances. "As the breacher, it’s my responsibility to clear the way for the team," Staff Sergeant C. explained. His role required him to break through any barriers preventing the unit’s progress.

By the time they reached the fifth floor, the situation intensified. An IED struck their armored vehicle, injuring some of the team members. Despite their concern for their wounded comrades, the soldiers knew they had no option but to turn back. They continued the mission, advancing up nine more floors on their own.

A bigger operation than expected

"The building was enormous, and we worked floor by floor, systematically clearing each one," said Staff Sergeant R., another soldier in the unit. "We discovered large stockpiles of weapons, including grenades, IEDs, and equipment from Hamas’s naval commandos. Additionally, we found critical intelligence documents that further revealed the scale of the operation."

As the raid unfolded, the team encountered a significant number of Hamas fighters hidden throughout the structure. "It quickly became clear that this was a much larger operation than we had anticipated," Staff Sergeant R. noted. "We gathered a wealth of intelligence alongside the terrorists and weapons we captured."

The mission, which lasted nine hours, tested the endurance and adaptability of the unit. "We began at 2 a.m. and didn’t finish until 11 a.m.," Staff Sergeant C. concluded. "No sleep, no food—just intense combat. But that’s the strength of this unit. We are trained to adapt and evolve in real-time, and that's what we did—staying focused, determined, and working as one team."