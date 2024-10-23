IDF eliminates three Hezbollah sector commanders, 70 more terrorists

Over the past two days, the Hezbollah commanders of the Jibchit, Jouaiya, and Qana sectors were killed by Israeli air force strikes in Lebanon, the IDF stated on Wednesday morning.

The three sector commanders had reportedly overseen many attacks on civilians in Israel, including rocket and anti-tank missile attacks on communities in the North.

Additionally, Khalil Mohammad Amhaz, a terrorist operative in Hezbollah's Aerial Unit, was killed by the IAF on Monday, the IDF added.

According to Israel's military, Amhaz's role in the unit made him responsible for the development and launching of explosive and intelligence-gathering drones into Israel.

Israel strikes terrorists operating in Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon. October 24, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

Furthermore, since Tuesday morning, some 70 terrorists were eliminated via ground encounters and aerial strikes during ongoing “limited, localized, targeted raids against Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure and operatives,” the military added.

Around 20 of these terrorists reportedly posed an immediate threat to IDF troops, and were eliminated by the IAF and troops of the 36th Division, the IDF noted.

During this operational activity, troops uncovered and destroyed subterranean terror infrastructure and weapons caches. IDF troops operate in southern Lebanon. October 23, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The IDF reported that rockets, anti-tank missile launchers, mortars, and munitions were among the ordnance destroyed.

IDF activities in Gaza

Concurrently, the IDF reported that troops also killed terrorists and located weapons in the Gaza Strip during ongoing operations in the Jabalya area.

In one such encounter, the military stated that an Israeli aircraft struck a group of armed terrorists and that after the strike, secondary explosions went off, indicating "the presence of significant quantities of weapons."

Israeli forces also reportedly captured dozens of terrorists as troops enabled civilians in the Strip to evacuate along humanitarian routes.