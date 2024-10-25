Blinken closes out week of ambitious diplomatic talks with UAE, Jordan and Lebanon

Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrapped his whirlwind week in pursuit of diplomacy throughout the Middle East with meetings in London on Friday with United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Lebanese Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi.

Blinken and Al Nahyan discussed efforts to "end the war in Gaza and secure the release of all hostages" and continued discussions about the "post-conflict period," according to a statement from State Department Press Secretary Matthew Miller.

"On Lebanon, the Secretary underscored the importance of a diplomatic solution that fully implements United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701. The Secretary thanked the Foreign Minister for the UAE’s continued provision of humanitarian aid for Lebanon and Gaza," the statement said.

In a discussion with Mikati, Blinken "emphasized the United States’ commitment to a diplomatic resolution to the conflict in Lebanon that fully implements United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701 and allows displaced Israelis and Lebanese to return to their homes on both sides of the Blue Line," according to Miller.

Blinken also "underscored the United States' support for the Lebanese government and its sovereign institutions, including the Lebanese Armed Forces, as well as the Lebanese people."

According to Miller, Blinken "reiterated his concern for the loss of civilian lives and civilian suffering" by reaffirming the United States' commitment to assisting all vulnerable populations.

Diplomacy to stabilize Lebanon

Blinken emphasized Iran and Hezbollah "must not stand in the way of Lebanon’s security and stability."

"He also expressed support for the UN Interim Force in Lebanon and underscored that the safety and security of their personnel is essential," Miller said. "They discussed Lebanon’s presidential vacancy and the need to empower leadership that reflects the will of the people."

Blinken and Safadi briefly addressed reporters prior to their private meeting.

"Jordan is an essential partner to the United States in the region on so many issues, and of course, a critical partner in trying to provide the support that Palestinians so desperately need in Gaza," Blinken said. " And we're working very closely together on maximizing that support, and Jordan's played a remarkable leadership role in doing that."

Blinken said he's had "good and important" conversations throughout the week on ending the war in Gaza and "charting a path for what comes next.

"And those conversations will continue," he added. " But I think this is a moment of importance and urgency that we’re working to seize."

Blinken noted his conversation with Mikati and the real urgency in getting to a diplomatic resolution and the full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 "such that there can be real security along the border between Israel and Lebanon and people at both sides of the border can have the confidence to be able to return to their homes. "

"And there as well, we are intensely engaged, and we’re working hard to move this forward and get to that diplomatic resolution," he said. So, there is a lot going on, but as always, working closely with Jordan is a critical part of achieving the results that we both want to get.

Safadi thanked Blinken and said his role is essential to help the region get through the nightmare it continues to live in.

"We really stand at the brink of a regional war now," Safadi told reporters. "The only path to save the region from that is for Israel to stop the aggressions on Gaza, on Lebanon; stop unilateral measures, illegal measures on the West Bank that is also pushing the situation towards the abyss. We want this to end and want to be able to get to a place where we can really talk about achieving a just and lasting peace that will guarantee the security of all."

Safadi echoed Blinken, saying the two leaders were meeting at a critical moment, saying the humanitarian situation in Northern Gaza is difficult and accused Israel of ethnic cleansing.

"In Lebanon, I think the Lebanese Government is clear now it wants to implement Resolution 1701, so that should be implemented and save, again, hundreds, thousands of lives that are being killed. And we see the displacement challenge in Lebanon that is going to challenge all of us as well," he said.

Nothing justifies the continuation of the wars, he added.

"The guns have to go silent, diplomacy has to take precedence, and we’ve got to save the whole region from the abyss of what’s going on," Safadi said. "As I said, your role is critical, and this is – we continue our engagement with a view to making sure that things do not get any worse."

Safadi said the issue of utmost importance to address is the situation in Northern Gaza, which is getting worse because the Israeli government "is not listening to anybody, and that has got to stop."

Blinken doubled down that driving toward a diplomatic resolution is most important.

"And the sooner we’re able to do that, the sooner we’re able to get a resolution. Meanwhile, we want to make sure – we want to see civilians protected," Blinken said. "We want to make sure that the Lebanese Armed Forces are not caught in the crossfire. And certainly, we want to make sure that in places like Beirut, there is a real effort to make sure that people are not harmed, that civilians are not caught up in this crossfire."