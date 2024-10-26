Airspace over Iran, Syria, and Iraq closed amid Israeli strikes

In the wake of intensified Israeli strikes on Iranian targets, Iran, Syria, and Iraq have closed their airspace to all flights. The unprecedented move, aimed at safeguarding airspace during the escalation, affects civilian, commercial, and non-operational military flights until Saturday morning. Iran has extended the airspace closure indefinitely, though it was previously reported that the airspace would open at 9:00 a.m.

The Israeli strikes, which targeted strategic military sites across Iran, prompted swift reactions on Iranian social media, where users voiced concerns over further Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) actions. Images circulated on social networks showed passengers disembarking from flights halted at Iranian airports, illustrating the operation’s impact on regional air travel and significant financial losses for airlines. A general view of Tehran after several explosions were heard, in Tehran, Iran, October 26, 2024. (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

Flight data

According to flight data, the distance from Israel to Tehran is approximately 1,600 kilometers. With an F-16 jet capable of reaching speeds up to 2,400 km/h (Mach 2.0) at high altitude and an F-35 up to 1,931 km/h (Mach 1.6), an estimated flight time from Tehran back to Israeli airspace would be around 50 minutes. If refueling in mid-air, this time may extend by an additional 15 to 30 minutes, depending on the specific operational requirements.

As dawn approaches, regional tensions are expected to remain high, with further developments anticipated as the situation unfolds.