IDF uncovers underground Hezbollah center containing half-ton of explosives

The IDF uncovered a command center eight meters underground belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization on Tuesday in southern Lebanon - and additionally later found a site containing half a ton of explosives in another underground terrorist infrastructure.

The soldiers who conducted this operation were of the military's 2nd Brigade, under the 146th Division's command with other soldiers from the Yahalom Unit. The command center was later destroyed. IDF soldiers in the 2nd Brigade operates in southern Lebanon in late October 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Hezbollah dug up center years ago

The terror infrastructure with the explosives was excavated by Hezbollah several years ago, the IDF said, noting that it was at "the heart of the civilian population of a village."

IDF locates weapons by Hezbollah in southern Lebanon. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT) IDF uncovers a Hezbollah tunnel shaft in southern Lebanon on October 29, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The center's infrastructure and explosives were also destroyed.