IDF’s 8th Brigade neutralizes dozens of Hezbollah operatives in southern Lebanon

The IDF 8th Brigade combat team, operating under the 91st Division, has eliminated dozens of terrorists from Hezbollah, among whom were a battalion commander in the area and the head of a significant Hezbollah compound, the military updated on Wednesday.

The most recent update comes while the IDF has been engaged in intensified ground operations in southern Lebanon throughout the past week, all while the brigade combat team has been backed by air support.

Details into the operations

In addition to these direct engagements, the forces located, seized and destroyed extensive weaponry, including Kornet missiles, grenades, firearms, and explosives. Many of these items were concealed within civilian homes and underground facilities in the area, complicating the operational landscape.

The combat operations encompass infantry, reconnaissance, and artillery units, which are systematically clearing and dismantling fortified Hezbollah positions that include observation posts and defensive infrastructure. IDF locates Hezbollah missiles while operating in southern Lebanon on November 6, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The brigade involved is a reserve unit that has been mobilized multiple times in the past year for defensive and operational duties in both the north and south.