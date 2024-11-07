The Gaza tent that became a school: A beacon of hope for children

In the heart of Gaza, a grassroots initiative offers children the opportunity to learn and regain a sense of normalcy amid significant challenges. The makeshift classroom—a large, durable tent—hosts nearly 90 students aged 6 to 12, who come each day to study Arabic, English, and mathematics.

To many, this tent represents more than a temporary school; it symbolizes resilience and hope.

Ongoing airstrikes on Gaza have severely damaged educational infrastructure, leaving more than 625,000 school-aged children without regular schooling.

Many children now help their families fetch water and secure food amid the conflict. The Palestinian Ministry of Education reports that over 92% of Gaza's schools have been damaged, with more than 84% needing significant reconstruction or complete rebuilding.

The founder, Bisan Al-Sardi, and her husband, Muhammad, have faced numerous obstacles to keep their educational project alive. “At the beginning, my wife and I came up with the idea,” Muhammad recalled. A mural is seen on the wall of a school damaged in the Israel's military offensive, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, September 26, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Hatem Khaled)

Challenging conditions

After months of searching, they secured a tent, turning their vision into reality. Challenges are significant, especially with Gaza's harsh winters approaching. Yet, despite the constant threat of shelling and the limited resources, Bisan and her team continue to offer a semblance of stability to these children, some of whom have lost their homes, family members, and even their sense of security.

Despite difficult conditions, Bisan and Muhammad's initiative has grown from a few students to nearly 90, with plans to expand to 300 if more resources become available.

“We have four teachers and one assistant teacher,” Bisan explains. “They come here, spending their time and risking their lives at the expense of their families. I want to help them.”

One young girl sings of her displacement and what she views as the loss of her land, praying for peace and a return to childhood. Her voice, filled with sorrow and yearning, resonates across the classroom.

Behind her, a map depicting both Israel and territory claimed by a Palestinian state hangs on the tent's wall, bearing the words: “On this land, there is something worth living for.”