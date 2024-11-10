IDF reveals Hezbollah missile arsenal severely depleted since beginning of operations

The IDF recently presented data to Israel’s government showing damage to Hezbollah's forces and munitions.

According to the data, over 2,550 Hezbollah terrorists have been killed and more than 5,000 wounded in the conflict. Hezbollah attacks in Israel have killed 110 soldiers and civilians.

The IDF estimates that “80% of Hezbollah’s rocket arsenal within a range of up to 40 kilometers has been destroyed.” Initially, Hezbollah had around 5,000 medium-range rockets, but fewer than 1,000 remain. The group’s stockpile of over 44,000 short-range rockets has also been reduced, with only about 10,000 still operational.

Defense sources estimate that Hezbollah entered the conflict with hundreds of precision-guided missiles and now has fewer than 100, including a limited number of coastal missiles.

The IDF believes Hezbollah’s capacity for daily rocket launches has been severely impacted by sustained Israeli airstrikes over the past 18 months. “This difficulty is due to not only destroyed weapons depots and launch sites but also command and control issues resulting from the loss of fighters and commanders,” defense officials said, adding that “Hezbollah’s reluctance to use cellular devices, pagers, and radios” has further disrupted their operations.

Most Hezbollah terrorists now launch rockets from vehicles, leading to “less accurate and unsynchronized targeting on a large scale.” IDF soldiers operate in southern Lebanon, November 10, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The IDF cites dismantling Hezbollah’s infrastructure in “jump villages” within three kilometers of the border as one of its main accomplishments in southern Lebanon. These villages were meant to serve as staging points for Hezbollah’s Radwan Force, which is tasked with entering Israel’s rear areas to conduct massacres, destruction, and kidnappings.

Unable to join the party

Defense sources say that Hezbollah, central to Iran’s regional strategy, has been notably absent from anticipated retaliatory action. Ahead of a possible Israeli strike on Iran, Hezbollah’s response has not been included in a comprehensive “axis of evil” retaliation plan due to the damage the group has sustained.

While Iran initially created Hezbollah as a deterrent against Israeli attacks, the group has “failed to deliver a strong response” to Israeli actions, defense officials said, suggesting a weakened state.