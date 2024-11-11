Iranian FM and Quds Force do outreach to Iraq - analysis

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held talks with Iraq’s National Security Advisor Qasim al-Araji in Tehran on Sunday afternoon, Iranian state media said. Photos showed the men meeting. The meetings come as photos circulated online showing Quds Force head Ismail Qaani meeting with Araji in Tehran as well.

This is a major development, illustrating how Iran is seeking greater inroads in Iraq, both via the IRGC and through diplomatic channels.

Araghchi and Araji met as a joint Arab League and Islamic summit is taking place in neighboring Saudi Arabia. It also took place as Iraqi militias claimed more drone attacks on Israel. Iran and Iraq released a statement saying they want deeper security cooperation.

The Iranian foreign minister “said the security cooperation between the two countries is very important, arguing that deepening such cooperation would lead to the further development of bilateral relations, especially economic ties,” according to Iran’s IRNA.

“We consider Iraq’s security as Iran’s security and we hope that with the full implementation of the security agreement, sustainable security would be established in the border areas of the two countries,” Araghchi said. The men discussed how Iranian President Pezeshkian had recently visited Iraq. The two countries are working toward a bilateral agreement. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani looks on as Iraq's National Security Adviser Qasim al-Araji and Iran's Supreme National Security Council secretary Ali Shamkhani sign the security agreement that includes coordination in protecting the common borders between the two countries, in Baghdad (credit: IRAQI PRIME MINISTER MEDIA OFFICE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Iran has deep influence in Iraq and also has a number of Iranian-backed militias in Iraq that have been carrying out attacks on Israel.

“Al-Araji further said Iraq considers Iran’s security as its security, and any move against Iran will be met with action by the central government in Baghdad and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq,” the Iranian state media said. “Tehran and Baghdad signed their security pact in 2023. Part of the agreement calls for disarming separatist terrorist groups operating against Iran,” IRNA added.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Ali Asghar Khaji, senior adviser to the Iranian foreign minister, is meeting in Astana, Kazakhstan. He was there to meet to discuss Syria. Astana has hosted talks regarding the future of Syria for more than five years. Iran used the meetings in Astana to claim Israel has “expansionist ambitions” in the region. “Khaji made the remarks during a meeting with Mustafa Yurdakul, Turkey’s senior negotiator, and his delegation in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Monday.

The Astana talks

The discussions were part of the 22nd round of the Astana talks on Syria,” IRNA reported. Iran highlighted Israel’s role in Syria. The Turkish official highlighted “Israeli airstrikes in Syria.” Ankara also called for Israel to stop “aggression” in Syria, according to IRNA. “In a separate meeting, Khaji also spoke with Alexander Lavrentiev, Russia’s special envoy for Syria and head of the Russian negotiating team in Astana,” the report noted. There have been rumors over the past year that Syria’s regime may normalize ties with Ankara. Russia backs the Syrian regime, and so does Iran.

Meanwhile, the Iranian foreign minister has stressed the importance of Pakistan's ties. In addition, Iran recently had a delegation to Lebanon. Mohammadreza Raouf Shaibani, the special representative of Iran's Foreign Minister for the West Asia region, recently returned from Lebanon, he said, according to reports. Shaibani also met with Araghchi on Sunday, apparently before the trip to Iraq. He briefed the top Iranian envoy on what was happening in Lebanon.

“While pointing out the successes and achievements of the Hezbollah resistance movement and the Lebanese people in confronting the aggression of the Zionist regime, the report highlights the danger posed by the military and security approach of the Zionist regime to the stability and security of the West Asian region,” IRNA noted.