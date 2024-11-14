From the air and on the ground: IDF soldiers destroy terror infrastructure in Gaza, Lebanon

IDF soldiers continued to operate in both the Gaza Strip and southern Lebanon, including locating and destroying terror infrastructure and eliminating terrorists, the military said on Thursday morning.

The Israel Air Force struck over 100 terror targets in Gaza and Lebanon, which specifically targeted weapons storage facilities, launchers, command centers, and terrorist infrastructure.

In recent days, soldiers located and dismantled rocket launchers, anti-tank missile launchers, terrorist infrastructure, and stockpiles of explosives in southern Lebanon.

Infrastructure, terrorists eliminated on both fronts

The IAF struck command centers and weapons storage facilities and eliminated terrorists, the IDF said.

Soldiers located underground infrastructure sites, mortars, and several rocket launchers aimed toward Israeli territory. IDF soldiers operating in the Gaza Strip, November 14, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

While operating in southern Lebanon, the IDF also continued to operate against terrorists in Gaza, specifically in the Jabalya and Beit Lahia areas, the military noted.

Soldiers located weapons and eliminated terrorists in the area from the air and on the ground.