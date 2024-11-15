US hands Lebanon draft for ceasefire with Israel • Canada warns of humanitarian conditions in Gaza
US hands Lebanon draft proposal for ceasefire with Israel, sources say
The draft was submitted following weeks of talks that included officials from France, the United States, and Israel.
US ambassador to Lebanon Lisa Johnson submitted a draft truce proposal to Lebanon's speaker of parliament Nabih Berri on Thursday, as part of an intense push to end the IDF-Hezbollah war, two political sources told Reuters, without revealing details.
There is agreement on certain elements of a deal, but also sharp disagreements over Israel’s security demand, that the IDF would retain the ability to strike at Hezbollah if necessary to prevent it from rearming.
Lebanese officials say that "direct enforcement" by Israel has not been formally floated to Lebanon, but that it would be rejected by Beirut.
"The idea that Israel can enforce at any time - that is unthinkable," one of the political sources said on Thursday.
Samir Geagea, Hezbollah's fiercest political opponent in Lebanon, told Reuters he opposed granting Israel that option but said Lebanon had little power to stop it, especially if an excuse remained in the form of Hezbollah's armed presence.
Canada warns of 'catastrophic' humanitarian conditions in Gaza
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly cited a report by the Famine Review Committee that found a strong likelihood that famine is occurring in areas within the northern Gaza Strip
Canada's foreign minister on Thursday expressed deep concern about "catastrophic" humanitarian conditions across Gaza and warned about "the life-threatening levels of acute malnutrition."
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly cited a November 8 report by the Famine Review Committee that found a strong likelihood that famine is occurring or imminent in areas within the northern Gaza Strip. The committee has previously found that 133,000 people in Gaza were facing catastrophic food insecurity.
"This means that civilians - men, women and children - are dying because of the lack of humanitarian assistance allowed into Gaza," she said in a joint statement with International Development Minister Ahmend Hussen.
The statement said not enough aid is reaching those who rely on it for survival and humanitarian agencies and humanitarian workers continue to face preventable impediments.Go to the full article >>
2 weapons stolen from IDF base in the Gaza strip, suspects released from custody
Police had arrested two residents of Lakia on suspicion of involvement, but they were later released due to a lack of evidence.
Police officers of the southern District, working alongside the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), recently investigated a serious weapons theft incident. Two magazine machine guns were suspected to have been stolen from an assembly area in the Gaza Strip.
Last week, police arrested two residents of Lakia on suspicion of involvement, but they were later released due to a lack of evidence.
Attorney Eyal Avital, representing one of the released suspects, stated, "My client denies any connection to the theft. These allegations are baseless. His only involvement is that he works in construction near Kibbutz Be'eri."Go to the full article >>
Two soldiers injured by explosion near Alikim
Two soldiers were moderately injured by UAV explosion near Alikim, Hebrew media reported early Friday morning.
The UAV exploded nearly 40 minutes after alarms went off.Go to the full article >>
