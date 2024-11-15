US hands Lebanon draft for ceasefire with Israel • Canada warns of humanitarian conditions in Gaza

IDF soldiers operating in southern Lebanon, November 14, 2024. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

US ambassador to Lebanon Lisa Johnson submitted a draft truce proposal to Lebanon's speaker of parliament Nabih Berri on Thursday, as part of an intense push to end the IDF-Hezbollah war, two political sources told Reuters, without revealing details.



There is agreement on certain elements of a deal, but also sharp disagreements over Israel’s security demand, that the IDF would retain the ability to strike at Hezbollah if necessary to prevent it from rearming.

Lebanese officials say that "direct enforcement" by Israel has not been formally floated to Lebanon, but that it would be rejected by Beirut.



"The idea that Israel can enforce at any time - that is unthinkable," one of the political sources said on Thursday.



Samir Geagea, Hezbollah's fiercest political opponent in Lebanon, told Reuters he opposed granting Israel that option but said Lebanon had little power to stop it, especially if an excuse remained in the form of Hezbollah's armed presence.