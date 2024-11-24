Israel strikes Beirut suburbs following resident evacuation warnings

An Israeli airstrike targetted Beirut's southern suburbs on Sunday afternoon, Reuters images of the strikes showed.

Hezbollah-run Al-Manar channel reported the strikes in the Beirut suburbs as well.

The Reuters images of the strikes surfaced approximately an hour and a half after IDF Arabic Spokesperson Avichay Adraee issued evacuation warnings to residents in the Hadath and Borj El Brajneh areas.

In an X/Twitter post, Adraee wrote to those close to Hadath and Borj El Brajneh, "You are located near Hezbollah facilities and interests, against which the IDF will operate in the near future."

The spokesperson advised to remain at a distance of no less than 500 meters, attaching a graphic that marked in red the location of the intended strike.

#عاجل إلى جميع السكان المتواجدين في منطقة الضاحية الجنوبية وتحديدًا في المباني المحددة في الخرائط المرفقة والمباني المجاورة لها في المناطق التالية: الحدثبرج البراجنة⭕️أنتم تتواجدون بالقرب من منشآت ومصالح تابعة لحزب الله حيث سيعمل ضدها جيش الدفاع على المدى الزمني القريب… pic.twitter.com/ogLXrvTtRL — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) November 24, 2024

Smoke billows over Beirut's southern suburbs after an Israeli strike, amid the ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as seen from Baabda, Lebanon, November 24, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR)

Israel allegedly targets Hezbollah head on Friday, who survives stikes

Israel has been striking in the suburbs of Beirut throughout the past month.

Notably, during a Friday airstrike on Beirut, Israel targeted the head of Hezbollah's operations department, Muhammad Haydar, Israeli sources told KAN and Sky News Arabia on Saturday.

Following the targeted attack, it was reported that Haydar survived, according to Israeli security sources who allegedly spoke to the Saudi media source Al-Hadath.