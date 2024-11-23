Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

At least four missiles fired in strike that rocked Beirut, security sources say

By REUTERS
Updated: NOVEMBER 23, 2024 04:38

At least four missiles were fired in an airstrike towards Lebanon's central Beirut early on Saturday, security sources told Reuters, as Israel pushed on with its intense military campaign against Hezbollah.

Two sources said the strike targeted Beirut's Basta neighborhood.

At least one violent explosion was heard rocking Beirut, Reuters witnesses said.

The conflict between Israel and Hezbollah erupted one year ago when the Iranian-backed group began launching rockets at northern Israel in support of Hamas at the start of the Gaza war.

It has intensified recently, with Israel bombing southern Lebanon, Beirut's southern suburbs, and the Bekaa Valley, killing many of Hezbollah's top leaders and sending ground troops across the border. Hezbollah, for its part, has fired rockets deeper into Israel.

