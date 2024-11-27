Iranian Navy Commander reveals new threats

Iran is building heavy submarines that will be capable of launching cruise missiles from the depths of the sea, Iranian Navy Commander Shahram Irani said in an interview with the Iranian news agency Tasnim.

According to him, the new warships will be equipped with Vertical Launch Systems (VLS).

Irani also said that his country has developed special logistics drones for the Iranian navy that can carry equipment and even people.

Ali Larijani

On Sunday, Ali Larijani, one of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's senior advisers, addressed Iran's promised response to Israel following the Israeli attack on Iran in late October, which included three waves of airstrikes on various targets in Iran.

"Iran is preparing to respond to Israel. Iranian military officials are planning various options to respond to Israel," Larijani said, according to a report by Tasnim, which is close to Iran's Revolutionary Guards.

“The Westerners gave us bother and harmed us in terms of development. But Iran did not give up. This is the quality of Iran and Iranians,” Larijani added.