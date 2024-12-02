Iran reaches out to Qatar, Turkey amid Syria fighting - analysis

Iran has reached out to Turkey and Qatar, both of which are US allies, amid the fighting in Syria. On November 28, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham overran numerous regime-held areas in Syria and marched on Aleppo. Then, it turned south toward Hama. This threatens the Iranian-backed regime.

Iran’s foreign minister flew to Syria on December 1. Now, Iran is going further, trying to enlist Qatar and Turkey on its side.

Meanwhile, the Syrian regime reached out to Russia and the UAE for support. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian “said that the spread of insecurity and terrorism in the region is not in the interest of any country, emphasizing that all countries in the region must contribute to combating this ominous phenomenon.

In a telephone conversation on Monday, the Iranian president and Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, discussed the latest developments in Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria, as well as the bilateral relations between Iran and Qatar,” Iranian state media reported Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks after a signing ceremony in Ankara, Turkey September 4, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER)

The Turkish connection

Turkey has historically backed some Syrian rebel groups. These days, Ankara is using them to fight Kurds rather than the regime in Syria. This pleases Tehran. “Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has told his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan that recent provocations by terrorists in Syria serve the objectives of the Zionist regime of Israel,” Iran’s IRNA reported.

“Araghchi told Fidan in a meeting on Monday that there is a need for more cooperation and synergy between Iran, Turkey, and other regional countries to protect stability and security in the region.” Iran wants the Astana process, which is a process to end the Syrian civil war that goes back to 2016, to continue. Russia is part of this process. Russia backs Damascus.

Meanwhile, Iran also called for countries around the world to confront “terrorism.” Iran means that HTS and other anti-regime groups in Syria are “terrorists.” Iran backs Hamas, which is also a terrorist group.

Turkey claims to be fighting “terrorism” in Syria, but it means it is fighting Kurdish groups. Turkey also backs Hamas, which is a terrorist group. Iran has also blamed the US military, which is in eastern Syria fighting ISIS, for the rise of “terrorism” in Syria.