Saudi public opinion on normalization with Israel gradually shifting, research finds

Public opinion in Saudi Arabia regarding the possibility of normalization with Israel is gradually shifting, according to a recent analysis conducted by experts from the Diane and Guilford Glazer Foundation Information and Consulting Center of the Jewish People Policy Institute (JPPI).

Using advanced AI tools, the study examined hundreds of opinion articles and columns published in the Saudi English-language press over the past year. These articles were featured in major Saudi media outlets, such as Asharq Al-Awsat, Arab News, the Saudi Gazette, and others.

The study utilized thousands of press articles, from which opinion and commentary pieces were filtered using features in the LexisNexis database, along with the assistance of AI tools.

Researchers then employed advanced AI tools to analyze the following questions: What is the tone toward Israel in the article? To what extent is the topic of normalization mentioned? And if it is mentioned, what is the attitude toward normalization? A graph showing stance on Israel in Saudi media. (credit: via walla!)

The research showed that a vast majority of the examined media pieces have a negative or highly negative tone toward Israel, with almost no articles portraying Israel in a positive light. A graph showing stance on normalization with Israel in Saudi media. (credit: via walla!)

However, when analyzing Saudi attitudes toward normalization with Israel, a different picture was revealed.

In the opinion columns and articles that mentioned the topic of normalization, the computerized analysis found that, overall, the normalization process between Israel and Saudi Arabia was referenced in a fairly neutral and balanced manner.

A directive from the Saudi leadership

This stance toward normalization was evident despite the generally highly negative tone toward Israel.

The balanced tone toward the idea of normalization in a country like Saudi Arabia, where the media operates under the monarchy's authority, led researchers to conclude that this neutral approach likely reflected a directive from the Saudi leadership.

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has long been working to persuade pockets of opposition within Saudi Arabia to support the idea of formalizing relations with Israel while simultaneously maintaining his image as someone who has not abandoned the Palestinian cause.