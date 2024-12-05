Syrian rebels discover Assad Speedo photo in Aleppo takeover - report

Syrian rebels, who have advanced into the cities of Aleppo and Hama in recent days, obtained a photo of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad from his youth in a Speedo, which was circulated on social media on Thursday.

The photo was reportedly found inside Assad's Palace in Aleppo, Syria's second-largest city, which was invaded by Syrian rebels on Sunday.

Almost the entirety of Aleppo is currently in rebel hands, except for a few Kurdish neighborhoods in the north of the city that still remain in SDF (the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces).

صورة وجدت في قصر المعتوه والمجرم بشار الأسد في حلب ‍♂️ #ردع_العدوان pic.twitter.com/udBYitDUcB — مُضَر | Modar (@ivarmm) December 5, 2024

The Palace was captured along with the nearby Aleppo Military Academy, during which they claimed to capture Russian air defense systems.

Yuval Barnea contributed to this report.