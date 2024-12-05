Syrian rebels discover Assad Speedo photo in Aleppo takeover - report

The photo was reportedly found inside Assad's Palace in Aleppo, Syria's second-largest city, which was invaded by Syrian rebels on Sunday.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: DECEMBER 5, 2024 16:08
A photo of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in a speedo discovered by Syrian rebels in Aleppo, December 5, 2024. (photo credit: Canva, SCREENSHOT/X, SECTION 27A COPYRIGHT ACT)
A photo of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in a speedo discovered by Syrian rebels in Aleppo, December 5, 2024.
(photo credit: Canva, SCREENSHOT/X, SECTION 27A COPYRIGHT ACT)

Syrian rebels, who have advanced into the cities of Aleppo and Hama in recent days, obtained a photo of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad from his youth in a Speedo, which was circulated on social media on Thursday. 

The photo was reportedly found inside Assad's Palace in Aleppo, Syria's second-largest city, which was invaded by Syrian rebels on Sunday.

Almost the entirety of Aleppo is currently in rebel hands, except for a few Kurdish neighborhoods in the north of the city that still remain in SDF (the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces). 

The Palace was captured along with the nearby Aleppo Military Academy, during which they claimed to capture Russian air defense systems.

Yuval Barnea contributed to this report. 



Related Tags
Bashar Assad
Syria
Middle East
Aleppo