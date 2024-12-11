MK Illouz: 'France acts against Western values'

Likud MK Dan Illouz harshly criticized France's policy in the Middle East, focusing on its approach toward Israel and Hezbollah. In an interview with Maariv, Illouz addressed France's complex position in the region, which has become a point of contention between the nations.

"France is once again taking a stance that contradicts the Western values it claims to champion. Instead of condemning Hezbollah, a terrorist organization that threatens Israel’s security and regional stability, it chooses to denounce Israel – the only state defending itself against terrorism."

Illouz emphasized that this approach reveals moral weakness and an attempt to appease radical elements, undermining Israel's security and regional stability efforts. He also criticized what he called France's "cynical" attempt to avoid confronting forces of evil, adding, "France has made similar mistakes in the past. We must ask: Is France’s leadership genuinely concerned with regional stability, or is it succumbing to political pressures and a fear of change?"

France reportedly pressured Israel to agree to a ceasefire in Lebanon. According to experts, Paris threatened to involve the International Criminal Court (ICC) by issuing warrants against Israeli officials. While many countries, including the US, Hungary, Italy, and Germany, declared these warrants irrelevant or meaningless, France chose to push the issue, with its officials declaring it a "moral obligation" to hold Israeli leaders accountable.

When asked about France's influence in Lebanon and how its policies impact its status as a neutral mediator, Illouz left no room for doubt: "France has lost all right to call itself a neutral mediator. By condemning Israel while avoiding criticism of Hezbollah, it abandons its role and neglects the values it is supposed to uphold." France's President Emmanuel Macron looks on next to Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati during an international press conference in support of Lebanon, in Paris on October 24, 2024. (credit: ALAIN JOCARD/Pool via REUTERS)

According to Illouz, France is sending a dangerous message to the world by ignoring the violence of a terrorist organization. He stressed that this policy not only undermines France’s credibility but also signals weakness toward radical forces, potentially jeopardizing regional stability. He called on the French people—"a nation of values and principles"—to demand immediate changes in their leaders’ failed policies.

France's involvement in Lebanon

France’s involvement in Lebanon, alongside its accusations against Israel, has damaged bilateral relations, particularly in light of its conduct during recent wars and its position on Syria. Illouz explained: "France's actions severely harm its relationship with Israel and the global fight against terrorism. A policy that pressures Israel while refraining from condemning Hamas and Hezbollah is not only immoral, but also dangerous."

He further noted that France's calls for ceasefires, while Hamas and Hezbollah continue their attacks, erode its credibility and compromise Europe’s own security. He concluded firmly: "Israel will continue to defend itself – even if France once again chooses to stand on the wrong side of history."

MK Illouz urged France to change its policy, align itself with democracies, and increase pressure on terrorist forces that undermine regional stability.

He warned the international community that such moral failures could come at a high cost, not only for Israel but also for Europe and the entire world.