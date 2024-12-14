Interim Syrian gov't complains to UN as Israel extends buffer zone

Syria's interim government filed a complaint with the UN Security Council regarding Israeli airstrikes in the country and the IDF's expansion of the buffer zone, according to letters obtained by the Associated Press.

Israel decided to extend the buffer zone in Syria after Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS)-led rebel groups overthrew Syrian president Bashar Al-Assad - a move which the rebels interpret as a violation of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement.

Israel's defense

Since the fall of the Assad regime, Israel has conducted several targeted strikes on chemical weapons facilities and military bases abandoned by the country’s previous regime.

The Prime Minister's Office announced on Thursday that Israel would not allow jihadi groups to fill the vacuum created by the collapse of the Syrian regime on Israel's border.

The PMO said that this was the reason that the IDF entered the buffer zone and took control of strategic sites near Israel's border. Weapons discovered by the IDF in the buffer zone between Israel and Syria on December 13, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

"This deployment is temporary until a force that is committed to the 1974 agreement can be established and security on our border can be guaranteed," the office stated.

Complaining to UN officials

A letter identical to that which the rebels sent to the UNSC was also sent to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, according to AP.

Syria’s UN Ambassador Koussay Aldahhak reportedly wrote that his government instructed him to write the letter of grievance.

“At a time when the Syrian Arab Republic is witnessing a new phase in its history in which its people aspire to establish a state of freedom, equality and the rule of law and to achieve their hopes for prosperity and stability, the Israeli occupation army has penetrated additional areas of Syrian territory in Mount Hermon and Quneitra Governorate,” Aldahhak wrote.

Secretary-General of the UN Antonio Guterres mirrored Aldahhak's concerns on X/Twitter on Friday.

“The recent and extensive violations of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity are deeply concerning," Guterres wrote. "While maintaining public order, it is imperative to support credible, orderly and inclusive transitional arrangements in Syria.”

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report