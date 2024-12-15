Iran moves political prisoner to solitary in preparation for execution over Israel ties, NGO says

Iranian political prisoner Mohammad-Amin Mahdavi Shayesteh was transferred to a pre-execution solitary confinement cell, Oslo-based NGO Iran Human Rights stated on Friday.

Shayesteh was originally detained at Evin Prison but was transferred to solitary confinement at the Ghezel Hesar Prison, around 20 km northwest of Tehran.

Shayesteh was sentenced to death and placed on death row for "insulting Islamic sanctities," and Iranian authorities claimed that he collaborated with Israel, Iran Human Rights said.

Iranian authorities received his confession by torturing him, and he was quickly convicted, the report said.

According to Iran Human Rights, Shayesteh is 26 years old and was arrested in 2023. After confessing under the conditions of duress and torture, he was tried by the Tehran Revolutionary Court.

#URGENT: Mohammad Amin Mahdavi Shayesteh, a 26-year-old political prisoner on death row for “insulting Islamic sanctities” and “collaborating with the enemy”, has been transferred to the pre-execution solitary confinement cells of Ghezelhesar Prison. His collaboration with Israel… pic.twitter.com/0cNzV6Z27q — Iran Human Rights (IHRNGO) (@IHRights) December 13, 2024

The report added that over 300 people have been executed in Iran in the past two months.

NGO condemns Islamic Republic's actions

Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, the director of the NGO Iran Human Rights, stated, “The Islamic Republic is going through the biggest crises of its lifetime and in order to prevent popular protests and cover up regional failures, is resorting to intimidation through the execution of defenseless prisoners."

"We once again call on the international community to make efforts to prevent the execution of Mohammad Amin Mahdavi Shayesteh and other prisoners," Moghaddam said.