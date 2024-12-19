Kurds in Syria hope Israel's support extends beyond words - analysis

On December 18, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar met with Jens Plotner, Foreign Policy and Security Advisor to the Federal Chancellor of Germany. “I emphasized that the international community has a role in protecting the minorities in Syria, including the Kurdish minority that is under attacks and threats these days,” Sa’ar said. Many Kurds in Syria hope that Israel will do more than just put out statements about threats they now face in Syria. In conversations over the last two weeks, many have emphasized asking if Israel will do something to help them.

In eastern Syria, many Kurds are fearful today that Turkey will take advantage of the chaos in Syria to launch an attack on cities such as Kobani and other areas where Kurds live. They’ve seen this before. In 2018, Turkey attacked the Kurdish region of Afrin in northern Syria, unleashing Turkish-backed militias in Syria to rampage through Kurdish villages and expel more than 150,000 Kurdish people. Those people took shelter in tents and ramshackle housing near Tal Rifaat, near Aleppo. In early December 2024, after Aleppo was liberated from Assad’s forces, the Turkish-backed militias attacked the Kurdish-displaced people in Tal Rifaat, forcing them to flee again.

Kurds have now been ethnically cleansed from Afrin, areas near Aleppo, and also in areas of Serekaniye in northern Syria. There are many other cities in northeast Syria that have a large Kurdish presence, and they hope they will not come under attack. However, the attacks have already started on the outskirts of these places.

Most of eastern Syria is run by the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) and its armed force, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). The SDF was formed with US backing in 2015 to help fight ISIS. The SDF includes Arabs, Christians, and other groups, but its main component is Kurdish fighters. These fighters defeated ISIS in most of Syria in 2019 after years of tough fighting. However, Turkey opposes the SDF and accuses it of being linked to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which Ankara views as a terrorist group. Turkey claims to be fighting “terrorism” in Syria, but there’s no evidence the SDF has ever threatened Turkey. In its war against the SDF in Syria, Turkey has resorted to backing extremist militias, which it calls the Syrian National Army (SNA). In reality, the SNA is made up of a bunch of small groups, many of which are known for kidnapping women, taking hostages, and murdering people. The SNA resembles Hamas's tactics in many ways. This is not a surprise, Ankara also backs Hamas and hosts its members.

Today, the SDF controls areas along the Turkish border, such as the city of Kobani, Qamishli, and Derik. It also controls the interior of eastern Syria, such as cities like Hasakeh and the former ISIS capital of Raqqa. Partnered with US forces, the SDF also controls the eastern bank of the Euphrates River. This is a large area to control, and the SDF faces many threats, including from Turkey, the SNA, and also ISIS cells. In addition, the SDF must consider what to do next with the new government emerging in Damascus. Unlike the Turkish-backed SNA, the group that rolled into Damascus has not been as harsh on Kurds. Ahmed Sharaa, the head of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, has openly said Kurds are a part of Syria. He is at least saying he wants an inclusive government. Members of the Kurdish internal security forces (Asayish) patrol a street in the Kurdish-controlled city of Qamishli in northeastern Syria February 7, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Orhan Qereman)

In eastern Syria, the Kurds and the SDF face daily attacks. Turkish drones carry out airstrikes, and the SNA uses artillery and mortars to target towns. A key dam on the Euphrates called Tishreen is also threatened by the SNA. In addition, the SDF withdrew from Manbij, a city that it liberated from ISIS in 2016. Now, the people of Manbij are complaining about how the SNA is harassing them.

Who will stand behind the Kurds in Syria?

Kurds in Syria wonder if Israel will stand behind positive comments that suggest support for them. They ask “will Israel save us.” They say that Israel should consider aerial support for the SDF. They worry that Turkey and Qatar will threaten eastern Syria by backing groups that are similar to Hamas, in essence, similar to what Ankara and Doha did by backing Hamas in the lead-up to October 7. Some sources are hopeful that there is already quiet coordination going on, either between Israel and the SDF or between Israel and the US-led Coalition, which backs the SDF. However, the main question Kurds are asking is whether Israel will do something. The something is not always clear, but they hope that Israel’s support will result in protecting the Kurdish minority in eastern Syria. That could come about via a ceasefire that Ankara actually respects in eastern Syria. The US has worked on short-term ceasefires, however the SNA keeps attacking and Ankara keeps up its drone attacks. In essence, the SDF has never been the one firing, it is a one-way attack where Ankara and the SNA keep attacking.

The SDF has been an incredibly effective force against ISIS. However, their work with the US has put them in the spotlight. This led to Ankara wanting to rid eastern Syria of the SDF and thus kill two birds with one stone by getting the US military out of Syria as well. For years, Turkey coordinated with Iran and Russia on Syria policy. Now, the Russians and Iranians appear to have left Syria. This leaves Turkey with unprecedented influence. It thinks it has a free hand.

Kurds in Kobani are worried. This city withstood a brutal ISIS assault and siege in 2014-2015. Kurds held off ISIS and took back the city. The city became a symbol of Kurdish unity. It is on the border with Turkey, and Turkey did not help against ISIS. However, in a rare moment of allowing some support, Ankara allowed Kurdish Peshmerga from northern Iraq to cross to help the Kurds in Kobani. However, in the years since, Ankara has built a border wall and basically laid siege to eastern Syria. Ankara exploits its role in NATO and its friendships in the West to get others to turn the other way in relation to eastern Syria. For instance, while some condemn Israel for seizing a buffer zone on the Golan, there is very little talk about Turkey’s occupation of a swath of northern Syria. Now, Ankara might be trying to occupy more. Israel’s support for the Kurds is essential at this time, Kurdish voices have said.