Iran uses D-8 economic summit to push anti-US, anti-Israel agenda - analysis

Iran has used a recent gathering of Muslim countries called the D-8 to try to push its agenda. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Egypt’s Al-Ghad media that the US is trying to reshape the region. Iran is seeking closer ties with Egypt and other countries via the D-8 meetings in Egypt.

The Iranian foreign minister “highlighted the long-term American-Zionist plot to weaken and disintegrate major Islamic countries so the occupying regime would dominate the region,” the report at Iran’s state media IRNA said on December 22.

“The behavior of the Zionist regime during the Gaza war and the genocide of more than sixty thousand women, children, and civilians in Gaza and Lebanon, as well as its aggression against Syria and the destruction of its defensive, economic, and infrastructural foundations, illustrate the accuracy of Iran’s warnings about Israel’s threat to the entire region,” the Iranian diplomat said.

The goal of these comments is to try to quietly influence the other countries at the D-8, especially Egypt. Iran has been pressing for improving relations with Egypt. The D-8 was established in 1997 to bring together a number of developing countries that also have large Muslim populations. These now include Iran, Turkey, Nigeria, Egypt, Pakistan, Indonesia, Malaysia and Bangladesh.

Azerbaijan also joined the organization this year which would seem to mean the group is now the D-9. Iran’s role in groups like the D-8 is important because it is part of a growing number of economic partnerships that are non-western, including BRICS and the SCO, and this is how countries such as Iran, Turkey, China, and Russia are now positioning themselves in a multi-polar world. Leaders attend the D-8 summit in Cairo, Egypt, December 19, 2024. (credit: IRAN'S PRESIDENTIAL WEBSITE/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

Iran growing closer to China

President of the Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliev thanked Iran and Turkey for supporting its membership in the D-8, Iranian media said this week. “In separate letters to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday, President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for Iran and Turkiye's support of Azerbaijan's membership in the D-8 organization,” Iran’s state media reported. “He noted that this firm support reflects the friendly relations and strong cooperation between Azerbaijan and all D-8 member states, demonstrating unity and solidarity.”

Meanwhile, back in Tehran, Chinese Ambassador to Iran Cong Peiwu met with Ali Larijani, advisor to the Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. This is an important meeting and illustrates how Iran is growing closer to China.