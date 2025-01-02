'Don't be afraid, close up': Iranian merchants strike against inflation in Tehran

Local Iranian workers carried out a rare strike on Sunday in Tehran’s Grand Bazaar against inflation and increasing foreign currency rates, according to a recent report in Iran International.

The strike reportedly began with shoe sellers in the 15th Khordad area and spread to other sectors. Videos shared with the Persian-language news site showed merchants chanting “Don’t be afraid, close up,” and “Brave merchants, support, support."

In some unofficial markets, one US dollar is now worth more than 660,000 Iranian rials after a sharp crash in the value of the rial was reported in April.

Several small demonstrations on the backdrop of the economic hardships took place across the country that month, such as a farmers’ strike in eastern Isfahan who took their tractors to the streets protesting water-related measures, a protest of retired pensioners in Arak against the cost of living, a truck drivers’ demonstration in front of the local headquarters of the national petrol company in Sistan and Balochistan, Iran’s poorest province, protesting against the price of fuel, and a medical staff demonstration in Shiraz protesting their salaries not being paid on time.

An Iranian missile system is displayed next to a banner with a picture of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, during Iranian defence week, in a street in Tehran, Iran, September 24, 2024. (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

The current state situation in Iran

Security forces were deployed, and the gatherings seemed to subside by the end of the day, Iran International reported. There were no immediate reports of violence.

A fabric merchant participating in the protest and speaking to Iran International said expenses have skyrocketed because the dollar is now above 810,000 rials. Workshops that have not shut down are struggling to sell goods, he added.

At the same bazaar in January 2023, anti-government protestors gathered and faced off against Iranian security forces.

Last week, The New York Times reported that Iran is facing an energy crisis, forcing educational institutions, governmental offices, and shopping malls to operate at a reduced capacity.

According to the NYT, citing an official from Iran’s Petroleum Ministry and Hamid Hosseini, a member of the Chamber of Commerce’s energy committee, a covert Israeli attack last February, which struck two gas pipes belonging to the Islamic Republic, forced the country to use its emergency gas reserves.

Ohad Merlin and Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.