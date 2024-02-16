Two Iranian gas pipelines allegedly attacked by Israel - NYT

Two major gas pipelines in Iran were allegedly attacked by Israel this week, according to a Friday report by The New York Times, citing an IRGC-affiliated military strategist and two Western officials.

The two pipelines were hit in multiple locations simultaneously.

The report said that the attack on the gas pipelines caused disruption in several Iranian provinces regarding "the flow of heat and cooking gas to millions of people." Israel has targeted Iranian nuclear and military sites in the past, with assassinations being reported of Iranian commanders and scientists - whether they were located in Iran or not.

The attack is seen as an escalation

The alleged attack represents an escalation in what the NYT report describes as a "shadow war" between the two countries, which has been fought on different fronts through cyberattacks, land, air, or sea. The escalation in question that the report notes, citing officials and analysts, is that part of Iran's energy infrastructure was struck, which was "relied on by industries, factories and millions of civilians." Iran flag and Israel flag (credit: Cottonbro Studio/Pexels)

Iranian Oil Minister told local media that whoever attacked planned to disrupt gas flow to Iranian provinces and cities but did not publicly blame Israel or anyone else, NYT reported.

This is a developing story.