Cyprus hosts Israeli President, UAE foreign minister, discusses regional stability

Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides held meetings with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed on Thursday, the Cypriot presidency said, discussing with each how to reinforce regional security.

A Cypriot government source said Christodoulides met separately with the two officials. It was not immediately clear if there was also a joint meeting. Bin Zayed's visit to the island was not previously announced.

Media were not permitted access to the presidential palace, where the meeting took place.

Bin Zayed and his Israeli counterpart Gideon Sa'ar met on Jan. 7, where the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and regional and international efforts to reach a lasting ceasefire were discussed.

Cyprus established a maritime corridor sending direct humanitarian aid into Gaza in early 2024. A Pro-Palestinian activist holds a banner protesting a visit by Israeli President Isaac Herzog outside the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, Cyprus January 9, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/YIANNIS KOURTOGLOU)

Bin Zayed and Christodoulides discussed regional issues, and specifically the situation in Syria and the possible impact it could have in the region. They also discussed "the potential of cooperation between the two countries in maintaining and reinforcing security and stability," a statement from Government Spokesperson Konstantinos Letymbiotis said.

Discussion on Syria

In a separate statement, Letymbiotis said Christodoulides and Herzog discussed regional issues and that Syria was also discussed. "The stabilizing importance of Cyprus as a bridge between the region and the European Union was also underlined," a statement from his office said.

Several hundred people gathered outside the presidential palace to protest Herzog's visit, holding Palestinian flags and declaring Herzog 'not welcome.'