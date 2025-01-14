Palestinian official: Three hostages to be released on first day of deal, four next week - report

The terms of a hostage release deal that would see three hostages released on the first day of its implementation, with another four being released the following week, have reportedly been finalized, a Palestinian official familiar with the negotiations told the BBC late Monday.

In the report, the Palestinian official says that after the release of the first few hostages from the terrorist organization, the IDF would start the withdrawal of its soldiers from populated areas. Then, after the release of the other four hostages, Israel would allow displaced Palestinians in the south of the enclave to travel up north.

In exchange, Israel has agreed to release 1,000 Palestinian prisoners, including 190 who have been serving sentences for over a decade and a half. Hamas will release 34 hostages in exchange.

Within the deal, Israeli forces will still have provisions to remain and maintain an 800-meter buffer zone in the Philadelphi Corridor for nearly a month and a half along the eastern and northern borders.

Negotiations would be held to continue deal to second and third phases simultaneously

Negotiations for the second and third phases of the deal would begin on the 16th day of the ceasefire during the deal's first phase. Hostage families call for deal now, January 11, 2025. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Shortly before the BBC report came out, US President Joe Biden said, "We're on the brink of the proposal that I laid out in detail months ago, finally coming to fruition."

Donald Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, has already gone to Doha to talk about the hostage deal. The US President-elect said that "all hell" would break loose if hostages were not being released by the time of his inauguration.