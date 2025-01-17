Israeli strikes raise anxiety on Syrian side of Golan border 

ISTANBUL, QUNEITRA — An Israeli drone strike on Wednesday in Quneitra, near Syria’s Golan Heights, targeted a military convoy, killing three people, including the village mayor of Ghadeer Al-Bustan, Abdo Al-Kouma.

Two members of Syria’s new General Security Service were also killed in the strike, marking the first direct attack on the Military Operations Directorate since the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s government in December 2024.

“This aggression underscores Israel’s blatant disregard for international law and Syria’s sovereignty,” said Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani during a press briefing in Damascus.

“We call on the international community to pressure Israel to withdraw from all occupied Syrian territories and honor the 1974 Disengagement Agreement.”

The strike adds to growing tensions in the region as Israeli forces continue operations beyond the Golan Heights buffer zone.

Recent incursions have targeted infrastructure and villages, citing security concerns over Iranian-backed militias. Critics argue that these actions disrupt local communities and violate international agreements.

Reconstruction amid uncertainty

The fallout from years of war and recent Israeli incursions has compounded the challenges of rebuilding Quneitra. Ahmed Abu Sharakh, a project manager in Quneitra Province, told The Media Line that the hurdles to reconstruction are significant. “The war devastated the economy, leaving state coffers empty and unable to fund developmental work,” Abu Sharakh said.

He also cited widespread corruption and administrative manipulation as significant obstacles, leading to the mass migration of skilled personnel necessary for rebuilding efforts.

“In opposition-held areas, we initially faced a severe shortage of skilled human resources,” Abu Sharakh said. “There have been efforts to train and develop competent personnel, but this requires a long-term commitment to build administrative and technical capacity, including specialized colleges.”

"The transitional government under Mohammed al-Bashir is an opportunity to stabilize the country," he told The Media Line.

"Integrating opposition factions under the Ministry of Defense will help transition to civil governance and establish security, human rights, and the protection of civilian lives and properties.”

Abu Sharakh also criticized the Israeli presence in the buffer zone. “It’s unequivocally an act of aggression and occupation,” he said. “Despite challenges like the spread of weapons and border instability, efforts are underway to collect arms from civilians and bring them under proper control. Claims of chaos are baseless.”

However, according to a statement released by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Wednesday, its forces operating in Syria have seized over 3,000 weapons and other military assets since the fall of the Assad regime in December 2024. Among the 3,300 items confiscated were firearms, anti-tank missiles, RPG systems, mortar shells, explosive devices, observation equipment, and even two tanks, according to the IDF’s Technological and Logistics Directorate.

These reconstruction efforts are hindered by decades of neglect under the Assad regime, which left the province’s infrastructure in shambles. Many residents fled during the war, and those who remain face a lack of essential resources.

The struggles of daily life in Quneitra

For residents of Quneitra, the impact of ongoing conflict is visible in every aspect of daily life. Ahmad Al-Saeed, who works at Al-Younis Fruit and Vegetable Shop in Khan Arnabeh, described the changes he witnessed in the market since the regime’s fall. “Prices have decreased significantly,” Al-Saeed told The Media Line.

Fruits from neighboring countries like Jordan, Türkiye, and Lebanon, including pineapples, coconuts, and kiwis, have become widely available at affordable prices.”

However, he noted that low salaries and the scarcity of freelance work continue to limit purchasing power for many residents.

“People can’t afford to buy these goods, no matter how cheap they are,” he said.

The proximity of the town to the Israeli border adds another layer of anxiety. “People fear being displaced again.”

“This fear is rooted in past experiences of forced displacement during the war.”

Challenges in education

Education in Quneitra is another area where residents struggle. For Haifa Younes, the principal of Martyr Ali Al-Jareeda Primary School in Khan Arnabeh, the difficulties extend beyond security and economics.

“The school faces a severe lack of resources,” Younes told The Media Line. “While international organizations have carried out some repairs, we still lack essential tools like laptops and audio-visual equipment.”

Despite these limitations, teachers remain dedicated to their duties, delivering lessons with limited supplies.

The school, named after a local hero from the 1973 war, serves children from kindergarten to sixth grade.

“Education is our weapon against despair,” Younes said. “But we need modern resources to keep up with the world.”

Healthcare under strain

Healthcare in Quneitra faces similar challenges. Abbas Hospital, the largest medical facility in the area, is in dire need of modern equipment and additional staff. Smaller clinics in rural areas like Salam City struggle to meet growing demand. “We urgently need investment to improve healthcare facilities,” said Dr. Inaya Kanshaw, a former head of Quneitra’s Agricultural Research Center.

Kanshaw explained that the lack of a consistent water supply and other public services adds to the burden on both patients and medical staff. Limited healthcare options often force residents to travel long distances for treatment, further straining their financial and emotional resources.

Despite the hardships, many residents remain cautiously optimistic about the potential for peace. Ghassan Badria, a 47-year-old administrator at Golan Hospital in the village of Hadar, emphasized the transformative potential of a fair peace agreement.

“Most people here live below the poverty line,” he said. “A just peace could spark economic growth and bring real prosperity to this area.”

He also stressed the importance of mutual respect in any peace negotiations. “If Israel wants peace, they need to treat Syria as an equal partner and engage with our leadership through trusted mediators,” Badria said.

Israeli and Turkish operations in post-Assad Syria

The power vacuum created by Assad’s fall has intensified competition among regional powers, particularly Israel and Türkiye, whose military activities in Syria differ significantly in scope and strategy. Israel has focused on precision strikes targeting Iranian militias and Hezbollah, which it views as immediate threats.

In Quneitra, Israeli forces have seized strategic locations, including the Al-Mantara Dam and the village of Al-Muallaqa, disrupting local communities with temporary checkpoints and other operations. “Israel justifies its actions by claiming it is neutralizing security threats,” said Jonathan Kuttab, a non-resident fellow at the Arab Center in Washington, D.C.

Meanwhile, Türkiye has launched four primary military operations since 2016, targeting Kurdish forces and addressing security concerns related to the Islamic State (IS).

Turkiye’s backing of groups like Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) in Idlib helped anti-Assad forces regroup during the conflict.

Calls for Dialogue and Reconstruction

The new Syrian government has announced plans for a National Dialogue Conference later this month. The conference aims to bring together 1,200 representatives to discuss the country’s political, economic, and social future. Ahmed Abu Sharakh emphasized that such efforts are essential for long-term stability.

The integration of opposition factions under the Ministry of Defense and the transition to civil governance will help establish security and human rights,” Abu Sharakh told The Media Line.

Others, like Younes and Kanshaw, stressed the need for international support to address immediate humanitarian challenges.

“Transportation, healthcare, education—these are the foundations of stability,” Kanshaw said. For residents like Al-Saeed and Badria, rebuilding Quneitra is about more than just physical infrastructure—it’s about restoring hope. “Peace isn’t just about ending conflict,” Badria said. “It’s about creating opportunities and building a better life for everyone.”