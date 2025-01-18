Hamas: Mediators worded deal so Netanyahu could appease hardliners in gov’t

A Hamas official claimed that mediators involved in the hostage and ceasefire negotiations included a clause allowing Israel to resume military operations in Gaza if Hamas violated the agreement.

"[Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu wanted to resume the war after the first phase,” the official told London-based Qatari news outlet Al Araby Al Jadeed on Friday.

However, due to “the resistance's insistence on rejecting this, and its condition of not resuming the war and military operations, an agreement was reached on a wording that military operations would resume if Hamas violated the agreement," the official added.

The provision was added to give Netanyahu a way to pacify the hardliners within his government who are opposed to a deal that does not allow Israel to continue fighting after the implementation of a deal, the Hamas official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity. Israeli military vehicles drive through the Philadelphi Corridor area in southern Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas in the Gaza Strip, September 13, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

Three-phased hostage and ceasefire deal

The hostage and ceasefire deal is set to be implemented in three phases, with the IDF continuing to withdraw from Gaza during each stage.

The first phase, expected to begin on Sunday, will see the release of 33 hostages over 42 days. The IDF will maintain a Gaza security perimeter as well as a presence in the Philadelphi Corridor during this time.

In return, Israel will release 737 security prisoners in Israel Prison Service custody, alongside 1,167 Gaza residents uninvolved in the October 7, 2023, attacks but held by the Prison Service or the IDF. This brings the total number of individuals to be released to 1,904.

The military is set to continue exiting Gaza during the second phase and will complete its withdrawal during the third phase as the last of the hostages are released.