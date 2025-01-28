Rafah redux: Will EU Rafah mission be effective - analysis

At a European Union Foreign Affairs Council meeting on January 27, EU High Representative Kaja Kallas mentioned the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt and discussed the EU’s potential role there.

Kallas serves as the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and is the Vice-President of the European Commission. She has recently engaged in several significant issues, ranging from discussions on Syria to Gaza.

“Everyone agrees that EUBAM Rafah can play a decisive role in supporting the ceasefire. Today, EU Foreign Ministers agreed to redeploy it to the Rafah Crossing Point between Gaza and Egypt. This will allow a number of injured individuals to leave Gaza and receive medical care,” Kallas wrote on social media on January 27.

The European Union Border Assistance Mission to Rafah was established in 2005 when Israel withdrew from Gaza during Disengagement. Although the mission attempted to carry out its work after 2005, it was hampered by the chaos in Gaza. It suspended activities in the summer of 2007. It had to leave Rafah eventually after the Hamas takeover. Now it may be redeploying.

"At the request of Israel and the Palestinians and with the agreement of Egypt, EUBAM Rafah is redeploying at the Rafah Crossing Point in Gaza. In the coming days, EUBAM Rafah will deploy a specialized team to the Rafah Crossing Point to allow Palestinian personnel to reopen the RCP. This will allow for the transfer of injured individuals out of Gaza for medical treatment. EUBAM Rafah personnel will monitor the transfers," EUBAM recently said.

Tense and delicate issue

The Rafah crossing is a tense and delicate issue. The IDF moved into the crossing in May when Israel launched an offensive into Rafah. This came after months in which Israel said it would operate in Rafah. Hamas launched attacks on Israel from near the crossing. When the IDF moved into the area, the crossing was closed. The Palestinian Authority recently said it would play a role at the crossing as well. Israel’s Prime Minister's office denied these reports.

On January 22, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement, “The report is incorrect despite efforts by the Palestinian Authority to create a false picture to the effect that it controls the crossing. According to the agreement, IDF forces are positioned around the crossing, and there is no passage without the supervision, oversight, and advance approval of the IDF and the ISA.”

The statement went on to note. “The technical management inside the crossing is being carried out by Gazans not affiliated with Hamas, with security by the ISA, who have been managing civilian services in the Strip, such as electricity, water, and sewage, since the start of the war. Their work is supervised by the international EUBAM force. The only practical involvement of the Palestinian Authority is its stamp on the passports, which, according to the existing international arrangement, is the only way Gazans may leave the Strip in order to enter, or be received in, other countries.”

Now, the EU’s Kallas has also commented on the EU’s role. “On the EUBAM Rafah mission. So, we had invitation letters from both Palestine and Israel. Egypt agreed to this, saying that this is important for the implementation of the ceasefire as well. We had a mission before, so we are redeploying the mission within the same mandate that we had. If I remember correctly, it has already started in February, so the people are ready to go and start work,” she said.

The reports that the EU could return to Rafah are raising eyebrows in the region. The Gulf states would likely prefer this. Al-Ain media in the Gulf has recently discussed this initiative. The report notes that the EU mission, in its current standby status, comprises 10 international and eight local staff. The report notes that the Palestinian Authority also wants to return to the crossing under the 2005 agreement.

“Over the past few days, Egyptian talks have been held with Israeli and Palestinian officials to agree on a mechanism to reopen the Rafah crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt,” Al-Ain notes.

The 2005 agreement defines the mechanisms for operating the Rafah crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt according to strict international standards and under the supervision of a third party.

“The agreement includes comprehensive provisions aimed at regulating the movement of individuals and goods and ensuring security and procedural aspects in line with Palestinian and international laws. The agreement stipulates that the Rafah crossing will be opened once it is ready to operate according to international standards, and a third party will be present on-site to supervise the procedures and ensure compliance with the terms of the agreement,” Al-Ain notes.

This report notes that the crossing is supposed to be operated by the Palestinian Authority on the Gaza Strip side and by the Egyptian authorities on the other side, in accordance with Palestinian laws and agreed-upon international standards.

The use of the crossing is limited to those with Palestinian ID cards, “with specific exceptions including diplomats, foreign investors, and representatives of recognized international bodies, in addition to humanitarian cases.”

The passage of individuals requires “prior notification to the Israeli government, which has the right to file an objection within 24 hours, with the Palestinian Authority to submit its response within another 24 hours,” the report says. The Palestinian Authority is obligated to prevent the passage of weapons and explosive materials through the crossing.

The report says that the agreement is a continuation of the 1994 Paris Protocol, which regulates economic relations between the Palestinian Authority and Israel. “The Rafah crossing will be used to export goods to Egypt, with strict criteria for inspecting vehicles heading through the crossing. The third-party, the European Monitoring Mission, is authorized to ensure that the Palestinian Authority complies with all provisions and regulations relating to the Rafah crossing and with the terms of this Agreement.”

In this case, “the third party assists the Palestinian Authority in capacity building, training, equipment and technical assistance in managing the crossing and customs.”

According to the report, the Rafah crossing is supposed to be ready to transfer civilians after Hamas releases all the women hostages. This is supposed to happen by early February.

“Israel will prepare the crossing immediately after the signing of the agreement…The crossing will be operated based on August 2024 consultations with Egypt.” After the crossing is opened, sick and wounded Palestinian civilians will be allowed to cross.

Much could go wrong. However, the EU's preparation to resume its role is important.

The problem in 2005 and 2006 was that the initial attempts to operate this crossing with certain provisions did not pan out well because Hamas was able to take over Gaza. It is not clear if things will be different this time around.