Russian delegation visits Damascus to secure military bases after Assad’s fall - report

A high-ranking Russian delegation has arrived in Damascus for the first time since the fall of Moscow’s ally, former Syrian President Bashar Assad, Russia’s TASS news agency reported on Tuesday.

For more stories from The Media Line go to themedialine.org

The delegation, led by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Kremlin envoy Alexander Lavrentiev, is expected to hold talks with Syria’s new leadership this week.

Russia, a longtime supporter of Assad’s regime, provided military assistance to bolster Assad against rebel forces throughout Syria’s protracted civil war. Following Assad’s downfall, Moscow is now focused on securing the future of its strategic military assets in the country.

Russia's two key bases in Syria

Moscow has invested heavily in two key bases in Syria: the naval facility in Tartous and the Hmeimim airbase near Latakia. The Tartous facility is Russia’s only Mediterranean repair and replenishment hub, serving as a crucial node for Russian military logistics. Additionally, Syria has been used by Moscow as a transit point for deploying its military contractors across Africa. Assad poster burns in Syria (credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

Two Syrian sources confirmed to Reuters that talks between the Russian delegation and Syria’s new rulers are expected to address the status of these bases, signaling Moscow’s efforts to maintain its foothold in the region amid shifting dynamics.