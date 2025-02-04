US-backed forces kill five ISIS operatives in Iraq, capture leaders in Syria

Five ISIS operatives were killed in a precision air strike by Iraq, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on February 4. The strike actually happened on January 31. “Iraqi Security Forces (ISF), enabled by CENTCOM forces, conducted precision airstrikes in the vicinity of Kirkuk, Iraq, killing five ISIS operatives,” CENTCOM said.

US partners in Syria from the Syrian Democratic Forces are also hunting down ISIS cells.

This is important because it showcases the ongoing role of the US in backing anti-ISIS operations. The US has a role in Iraq, Syria, and other countries in fighting ISIS. US President Donald Trump said he ordered a strike on ISIS in Somalia recently.

"These killers, who we found hiding in caves, threatened the United States and our Allies," Trump wrote in a statement. "The strikes destroyed the caves they live in and killed many terrorists without, in any way, harming civilians…The message to ISIS and all others who would attack Americans is that we will find you and we will kill you.”

Meanwhile, in Iraq, the Iraqi operation continues to disrupt and defeat ISIS. “Coalition Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve (CTF-OIR) enabled ISF during the operation by providing technical support and intelligence. Members of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) after US-backed alliance led by Syrian Kurdish fighters captured Deir el-Zor, in Syria December 7, 2024 (credit: REUTERS/Orhan Qereman)

Persistent threat

ISIS remains a threat to the region and beyond, and CENTCOM, along with partners and allies, will continue to aggressively pursue these terrorists to protect the homeland,” CENTCOM said.

In Syria, the SDF said on February 4 that “in a precise anti-ISIS operation, our forces successfully captured two leaders of the ISIS terrorist cells, Karim Al-Nahar, and Abdul Karim Amir Al-Karim Al-Nahar, in Khisham town, Deir Ezzor's eastern countryside.”

The US Combined Special Ops Joint Task Force-Levant congratulated the SDF who they work with on the “fantastic work from our partners in the SDF in this capture. They are succeeding in the Defeat of ISIS mission.”