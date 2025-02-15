Iran's new aircraft carrier could be a rising threat to Israel

Iran's threat to Israel has intensified with the launch of its new aircraft carrier, the Shahid Bagheri. The new vessel significantly bolsters Iran’s naval capabilities and raises concerns across the region.

The vessel is a converted merchant ship that has been redesigned to carry helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

An aircraft carrier is essentially a mobile military base that is capable of launching and receiving aircraft at sea. The Shahid Bagheri specifically features a ski jump ramp—an upward-sloping deck that allows aircraft to take off at lower speeds while preserving their condition over time. Aircraft land using arrestor wires that rapidly decelerate them, supported by advanced flight control systems for navigation in challenging weather.

Constructing an aircraft carrier is a complex, multi-year endeavor that costs billions of dollars. Carriers, like those of the US Navy, are built from high-strength steel in massive shipyards, often powered by nuclear reactors, enabling decades of operation without refueling. In contrast, diesel-powered carriers require refueling every 10,000 to 15,000 kilometers.

Aircraft carriers typically accommodate 1,500 to 6,000 crew members, including pilots, weapons operators, engineers, and medical staff, ensuring seamless operations. Nuclear carriers, with unlimited range, project power globally, while diesel-powered ones are more limited in scope. Iran’s new aircraft carrier poses a maritime threat to Israel. (credit: SOCIAL MEDIA/MAARIV)

The 240-meter-long Shahid Bagheri is equipped to carry multiple UAV squadrons and helicopters. Regional reports indicate it is also capable of deploying submarines and naval mines, which enhances its operational versatility. Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander Hossein Salami stated the carrier will “enhance Iran’s deterrent capabilities” and pledged that “Iran will stand against all threats.”

The carrier’s launch is part of Iran’s broader naval expansion aimed at deterrence and rapid response. Israeli and international officials are closely monitoring the development, fearing the vessel could serve as a forward base for UAV and missile launches, potentially threatening international shipping lanes and regional stability.

The decision to convert a merchant ship rather than build a dedicated carrier highlights Iran’s economic and technological limitations.

Other countries with aircraft carriers

United States: 11 nuclear-powered carriers.

United Kingdom: Two Queen Elizabeth-class carriers.

France: Charles de Gaulle (nuclear-powered).

Russia: Admiral Kuznetsov.

China: Two carriers with expansion plans.

India: Vikramaditya, with another under construction.

Italy: Cavour and Giuseppe Garibaldi.

Spain: Juan Carlos I.

Because aircraft carriers are essential for global power projection, Iran’s commissioning of the Shahid Bagheri underscores its intent to expand its naval presence, which heightens tensions in the already volatile Middle East.