Can Israel trust Lebanon's army to fulfill its duties after withdrawal? - analysis

The clock appears to be ticking down in Lebanon in terms of the IDF’s presence there. The IDF entered Lebanon in a ground operation in October. The Israeli forces have now spent almost five months in the country.

While it is not Israel’s longest experience in southern Lebanon, the IDF operated there from 1982 to 2000; it has been a complex and challenging experience.

The IDF’s goals were very limited in this war. The IDF didn’t go all the way to the Litani, as it did in 1976. It also didn’t do what it did in 1982 or in the 2006 war. This has been a very different kind of war. It is in line with how the operates these days, which involves seeking to reduce enemy capabilities but not hold onto land. Israel’s defense doctrine in recent years does not believe holding land is important. It believes precision strikes are more of the way to win a war. The IDF targeted Hezbollah rocket depots and leadership during the war, for instance.

Will the Lebanese army fulfill its duties in the south?

The dilemma in Lebanon today is whether the Lebanese army will actually fulfill its duties. The Lebanese army is supposed to be deployed to southern Lebanon. It is supposed to move into villages where Hezbollah was present. This is supposed to make it so that Hezbollah cannot again create a terror base in southern Lebanon. However, there are already signs that Hezbollah is trying to regrow its fangs. Its members have attacked a UN convoy near Beirut airport, and it has been flying drones in southern Lebanon. This has made it so that Israel must respond to provocations.

However, Hezbollah also knows that the IDF is withdrawing from Lebanon. Recent reports say that the IDF will complete its withdrawal this week. The IDF will stay in five small strategic locations. The US supports this decision. However, it is unclear how this will work. The locations are close to the border, so it is conceivable this won’t create too much tension yet. However, what happens over time as Lebanese civilians return and Hezbollah returns with them? A map shows the location of five outposts in southern Lebanon the IDF intends to remain in (credit: GOOGLE MAPS/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The IDF said on Sunday that the Israel Air Force “struck and eliminated the terrorist Muhammad Shaheen in the area of Sidon. Shaheen served as the head of Hamas’ Operations Department in Lebanon.” This illustrates how Hezbollah continues to be a threat and other terrorist groups in Lebanon also threaten Israel. Most concerning are the Hezbollah drones.

Lebanon’s Prime Minister told a British official on February 18 that he views it as a necessity that Israel withdraw from Lebanon. This is the same new prime minister who doesn’t seem to have done much when rioters attacked UN vehicles near the airport. Although Lebanon has a new president and prime minister, it appears clear that neither of them is ready to do the hard work of changing things. It’s possible that things could change and the government, prodded by the US, might do more.

It appears increasingly likely that when Israel does withdraw Hezbollah will slowly seek to re-extend its stranglehold on aspects of Lebanon. The group has been weakened, but it will not give up easily.

This leaves Israel with many dilemmas. There is a lot of inertia against Israel returning to fighting in either Lebanon or Gaza. The dilemma is that while Israel has said it will reserve the right to strike threats, over time these kinds of policies have tended to shift toward doing less, not more. This is what has happened in the past. In 2006 Israel also wanted the UN resolution 1701 to be enforced. However, what happened is that over time the UN resolution was not followed, Hezbollah returned after the 2006 war and became exponentially more powerful.

The main difference today is that Hezbollah does not have the Assad regime as a conduit to Iran. Hezbollah increased its power by backing Assad during the Syrian civil war and exploiting Assad's reliance on Iran. Now, there is a new government in Syria that ostensibly opposes Hezbollah and Iran. It remains to be seen whether that government will stay the course or will relent and let Iran return to some nefarious activities. The real story of Iran's involvement may be more complex today. It might seek to back Hezbollah via Turkey.

If Iran seeks to support Hezbollah increasingly via Turkey this will be a challenge for Israel. Ankara is deeply involved in Damascus with the new government there. If Iran sees an opportunity to rebuild Hezbollah via Ankara, then this will not bode well for Lebanon or the region. Turkey is a member of NATO. Israel already faces the fact that Hamas is backed by a major non-NATO ally. Hamas is also present in Lebanon. It could lead to a very complex challenge for Israel.