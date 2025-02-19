Turkey says nine PKK fighters 'neutralized' in northern Iraq operation

Turkey’s Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday that its military had "neutralized" nine Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) members in an operation in northern Iraq.

The statement did not specify the date of the operation but said the fighters were targeted in the Hakurk and Gara regions.

"We will continue to strike terror targets effectively," the ministry said, reaffirming Turkey’s commitment to combating the PKK.

The Turkish government frequently uses the term "neutralized" to describe combatants who have been killed, captured, or have surrendered.

The PKK has been engaged in a conflict with the Turkish state since the 1980s, seeking greater autonomy for Kurds. Turkey, the United States, and the European Union classify the group as a terrorist organization.

PKK in northern Iraq

The long-running conflict has resulted in tens of thousands of deaths.

Turkey routinely carries out airstrikes and ground operations in northern Iraq, where the PKK has established bases and training camps.

The Turkish government argues that these cross-border operations are necessary for national security, while Iraq has periodically condemned the incursions as violations of its sovereignty.