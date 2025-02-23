Israel won't allow HTS forces in southern Syria, Netanyahu says

Israel on Sunday said it would not tolerate the presence of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) in southern Syria, nor any other forces affiliated with the country's new rulers, and demanded the territory be demilitarized.

Former Al Qaeda affiliate HTS took control of Damascus on December 8 in a stunning offensive, ending then-president Bashar al-Assad's rule and prompting a wary Israel to move forces into a UN-monitored demilitarized zone within Syria.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel would keep its position there as a defensive measure and for as long as necessary.

Smoke rises as a member of the rebels led by the Islamist militant group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham drives on a motorbike in al-Rashideen, Aleppo province, Syria November 29, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Mahmoud Hasano)

Demand of full demilitarization of southern Syria

"We will not allow forces of the HTS or the new Syrian army to enter the territory south of Damascus. We demand full demilitarization of southern Syria, in the provinces of Quneitra, Daraa, and Sweida," Netanyahu said at a military graduation ceremony.

"And we will not tolerate any threat to the Druze sect in southern Syria," he added. The Druze, who practice an offshoot of Islam, are a minority group in Syria as well as Israel.

Syria has demanded Israel withdraw its forces from the country. The UN says Israel's move into Syrian territory is a violation of international agreements and has also called for the troops to be withdrawn.