Iran praises historic Hezbollah funeral as sign of resilience – analysis

The Iranian Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said in a statement on February 24 that the “epic funeral held in Beirut for assassinated Hezbollah leaders Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine demonstrates that Hezbollah is vibrant.” This is the narrative that Iran’s state media and state systems are pushing after the burial of the Hezbollah leader. Nasrallah ran Hezbollah for three decades, building it into a formidable force. Some of that force was destroyed by Israel in the conflict last year.

Iran didn’t want to sacrifice its Hezbollah proxy. Some believe that Hezbollah became an insurance policy for Iran against strikes on its nuclear program. But Hezbollah grew too large, “too big to fail” in a sense. It was such a gold-plated terrorist proxy that Iran feared losing it in war.

That led to it being stuck in a tit-for-tat war with Israel after the Hamas attack. In essence, Hamas wagged the Hezbollah dog, and Hezbollah got stuck firing a few rockets a day at Israel. Israel turned the tables on the group in mid-September 2024. In November, Hezbollah basically accepted a ceasefire between Lebanon and Israel, and Hezbollah now is finding it difficult to change the equation.

Iran is putting on a brave face, asserting that all is well in Beirut. It saw the turnout at the funeral as an example of how "vibrant" Hezbollah continues to be. However, the Israeli flying also shows that Hezbollah can no longer be the "resistance" that it claimed to be.

Nasrallah's funeral

“The IRGC issued its statement on Monday, a day after hundreds of thousands of mourners in Beirut bid farewell to Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the long-serving leader of Hezbollah, and his successor Sayyed Hashem Safieddine. The participation of millions of people from various nations and ethnicities in the funeral procession is a testament to Hezbollah’s strength and the global support for the resistance, said the statement,” Iran’s IRNA noted.

The chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces also said Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah’s funeral turned into a “historic epic” in the region and Lebanon. Major General Mohammad Baqeri said this at the National Conference on Mobilizing People and National Resources in Sacred Defense held at Malek Ashtar University on Monday, Iran’s media said. “Yesterday, the funeral and burial ceremony of the martyrs of the Resistance Axis became an ever-lasting epic in the history of the West Asian region and Lebanon,” Baqeri said.

Meanwhile, speaking from an undisclosed location where he was in hiding, Hezbollah’s new Secretary General, Sheikh Naim Qassem, vowed to continue resistance against Israel, even if all the movement’s members were killed. He himself didn’t want to be killed, though, so he gave his message from a hiding spot. “We will abide by the covenant we have made and will continue the path of the martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, even if we are all killed,” he said. IRNA noted that the new Hezbollah chief paid tribute to Nasrallah as a “historic, exceptional, national, Arab, and Islamic leader…He was beloved by the Mujahideen, the people, the oppressed, and especially the Palestinian people.”