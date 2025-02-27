The Druze of Syria: lessons from past and hopes for the future - analysis

Earlier this week, Druze militants in the Suwayda province in southern Syria announced the establishment of a new military organization dubbed the "Military Council of Suwayda." The council announced that it views its missions to encompass protecting the Druze areas from extremist terrorists and weapon smuggling.

To preemptively counter any accusations of secessionism or treason, the leader of the new council, Tareq Al-Shoufi, a former high-ranking officer in the Assad regime military who defected during the previous decade and engaged in anti-regime activity, also announced that the council views itself as a building block of the Syrian national army, which will join the renewed military - but only once a secular, democratic and modern Syria is secured.

Al-Shoufi also gave two important clues regarding the new council: that it was formed in coordination with the local spiritual leadership, led by the revered Sheikh Hikmat Al-Hijri, and that it was supported by a vague ‘international coalition.’

To understand the current standing of the council, one must look at the recent history of the Druze of Suwayda and their relations with the ousted regime, its agents, and the Jihadist organizations that have thrived in Syria since the beginning of the civil war, almost a decade and a half ago. People take part in a protest against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the southern Druze city of Sweida, Syria, September 8, 2023. (credit: Suwayda 24/via REUTERS)

A painful history

The Druze in the Suwayda area have been engaged in a long-standing peaceful anti-regime activity ever since the mid-2010s. Relations between the regime and the Druze began to deteriorate around that period of time as the Assad regime and its agents attempted to recruit large numbers of Druze soldiers to combat the rebels, applying much pressure and oppressive measures against the community in Suwayda.

This led to a series of anti-regime measures from the Druze community, including defection, peaceful weekly demonstrations, and even armed activity against the Jihadist factions surrounding the community.

These, in turn, coalesced into the “Rijal Al-Karamah” (Men of Honor) movement, which openly protested against the regime calling to implement UN Security Council resolution 2254 from 2015, which implicitly called for a transition of power in the country following the early years of the civil war.

Rijal Al-Karamah was led at its start by revered spiritual leader Sheikh Wahid Balous, who was assassinated in 2015 - most likely by the Assad regime - further worsening the relations between the residents of Suwayda and the oppressive regime.

In turn, the regime applied even more oppressive measures, described by locals as essentially ‘besieging’ and ‘suffocating’ the local communities and their economy in an attempt to discourage them from acting against the regime or even drive them away from their land altogether.

Another crucial date deeply etched into the collective minds of the Druze community in Suwayda was July 2018, deemed by some as "the October 7th of the Druze." On this day, Jihadist militants massacred more than 250 people in the southern Druze province and wounded about 180 by means of suicide attacks, mass shootings in homes, and even kidnappings and beheadings.

Many believed that the massacre took place with the knowledge of the Assad regime and perhaps even with its encouragement, which explains even further the disdain felt by the Druze of Suwayda towards both the ousted regime and the Jihadist factions, whose kin now control the new Syria.

The horrid attacks of July 25 became a symbol in the eyes of the Druze of the critical need to maintain their own armed forces to protect their community and as a sign of the terrible fate that awaits those who stand in the way of the Jihadist sects without defense. They have no desire to see any of these events taking place ever again, and the forming of the military council in the face of all of the critics from within should also be viewed in this context.

Intervention or aid

The issue of foreign intervention or aid to the council has made many headlines in the last week, with many highlighting Al-Shoufi’s vague words about an “international coalition” aiding the council. Additionally, Al-Shoufi made some comments vis-a-vis Netanyahu’s remarks from Sunday demanding a demilitarized southern Syria and warning from any threats against the Druze community, replying vaguely that “any aiding hand to Syria is welcome.”

However, Al-Shoufi was not the only one from the Druze community who did not reject foreign intervention. The current spiritual leader of Suwayda, the revered Sheikh Hikmat Al-Hijri, also implicitly denounced Syrian leader Ahmed Al-Shara this week, claiming that "Until now... we have not seen the ability (of the current leadership) to lead the country, or to consolidate the country in the right way.” He then called openly, much to the dismay of many in Syria, for “international intervention” to “ensure that the process leads to a civilian state, with the separation of powers and the rule of law."

Another focal point in the context of external relations is the Druze community in Israel, who have long been a supporting force for their kin in Suwayda. Despite being less significant in terms of population size, the Druze in Israel have become one of the strongest Druze communities in the region due to their respectable power within Israeli politics. The Israeli Druze community has been a source of great aid to their kin in Syria, securing humanitarian, political, and even diplomatic assistance to the extent possible under the political circumstances.

In this context, it is enough to see the recent meetings held by the spiritual leader of the community in Israel, Sheikh Muwafaq Tarif, in the United Arab Emirates, to get a taste the Israeli Druze’s overt and covert contribution to the situation of their brethren beyond the border.

It is important to note that the Druze in Syria are not at all a monolithic entity. Only two months ago, a viral video circulated online showing a Druze council of dignitaries in the Hader area near the Israeli Golan Heights, in which the dignitaries expressed their desire to be annexed to the Israeli Golan, deeming Israel as the ‘lesser evil’ and warning against horrific crimes from part of the jihadists.

However, the Druze from the Hader region were traditionally loyal to the ousted Syrian regime, and the events of Al-Karama and July 25 did not affect them. Therefore, for them, the fall of the regime was an even more shocking event, unlike their kin in Suwayda who had been openly calling for its ousting for many years.

It is important to add that even within Suwayda itself there are conflicting trends, with the new military council facing criticism from a slightly older organization called Hizb Al-Liwaa, a Druze organization which received American support and tried to lead a different line of reconciliation with the previous regime.

Critical days

The coming days and months will be critical in the process of the consolidation of Syria, with the main question posed revolving around the success or failure of Al-Sharaa’s attempts at presenting a vision of integrating the ethnic and religious minorities into a predominantly Sunni society led by Salafist ideologues - all the while maintaining Syria as clear of unwanted foreign intervention as possible.

The Druze in Suwayda are viewing the current government with growing disdain while looking eastwards at the successful Kurdish experiment of self-rule and autonomy and westwards at the growing fears of the Alawite minority following the sporadic violent riots directed at them by armed militants, always carrying their own catastrophe in mind.

For the Druze, these may be historical days leading to self-rule, self-defense, or perhaps even self-determination in some form or another. For Israel, these days should be seen as an opportunity to act wisely and ensure the establishment of stability, coexistence, and lasting peace in our tumultuous region.