Hamas planned attacks on IDF soldiers, settlements during ceasefire, Katz reveals

"During the ceasefire, we received information that they [Hamas] were plotting to attack soldiers and attack settlements," Defense Minister Israel Katz revealed on Thursday.

Katz also revealed that the Israeli Air Force struck Syrian regime positions earlier this week after the new government in Damascus attempted to deploy forces in demilitarized zones near Israel’s border.

“Two days ago, the new regime attempted to man positions and outposts, and the Air Force struck and neutralized them,” Katz said at the Regional Council Heads Conference. “We will not allow the demilitarization to be violated, nor will we allow any emerging threats.”

Katz made it clear that Israel’s presence in strategic locations in Syria would continue indefinitely to prevent Iranian influence and terrorist threats. “Southern Syria must be a demilitarized zone. We have sent messages, and the IDF is preparing,” he stated.

The strike was part of a broader Israeli policy to counter Iran-backed militias and prevent the Syrian regime from reestablishing military infrastructure near the Golan Heights.

The defense minister emphasized that Israel would take decisive military action whenever necessary to maintain security. “We made a real-time decision to prevent Iran from rescuing the Syrian regime and bringing in militias. We conveyed messages through all necessary channels that if they come, we will strike. We deployed Air Force jets, and the Iranian aircraft turned back.” Blasts from IDF strikes in Syria, February 26, 2025. (credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

Northern Israel’s security

On Israel’s northern front, Katz reiterated that Israel would not withdraw from the buffer zone in Lebanon based on a timeline but rather on security needs. “We will remain in the buffer zone in Lebanon indefinitely—this depends on the situation, not on time. We have received the green light from the United States.”

He also dismissed any trust in the new leadership in northern Syria, led by Ahmed al-Sharaa, stating that despite his efforts to present himself as a legitimate political leader, Israel remains skeptical. “Al-Sharaa has come to power in Syria, swapped his robes for suits, and speaks eloquently. We do not trust him—we only trust the IDF,” Katz said.

Beyond Syria, Katz pointed to increased IDF operations in Judea and Samaria to dismantle terror networks backed by Iran. “For more than two years, Iran has been supplying weapons, funding, and guidance to establish battalions and create an eastern front against Israeli settlements and seam-line communities,” he warned.

He stated that Israeli forces would maintain a presence in Palestinian refugee camps, particularly in Jenin and Tulkarm, to eliminate terrorist strongholds. "Jenin's refugee camp is now empty of residents, and the IDF is inside. I told them they are not leaving for at least a year."

Katz’s statements reinforce Israel’s broader security policy, which includes maintaining operational control in Syria, preventing Hamas from regaining control in Gaza, and countering Iranian influence across the region.

“The soldiers and commanders say they are finally allowed to do what is necessary, and by staying put, they no longer have to repeatedly enter and exit these areas,” he concluded.

Hamas responds

Hamas responded to Katz's statements, saying, "The allegations and claims of the occupation's Minister of War Katz that Hamas planned to attack soldiers and settlements during the ceasefire are misleading and baseless statements and come in the context of the occupation's attempts to evade its obligations under the ceasefire."

"His statements about keeping the border area between Gaza and Egypt a buffer zone are a clear violation of the ceasefire agreement and an attempt to fabricate pretexts to disrupt and thwart it."

"While we affirm our full commitment to the ceasefire agreement, with all its aspects and provisions, and our readiness to enter into negotiations related to the second phase of the agreement, we stress the importance of the mediator brothers, the international community, and all relevant parties taking immediate and serious action to compel the occupation to abide by the requirements and provisions of the agreement, and to work to prevent Netanyahu and his criminal government from disrupting and thwarting it."