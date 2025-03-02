Egypt to train Palestinian police for deployment in Gaza

Egypt will train Palestinian police forces to be deployed in Gaza as part of their reconstruction plan, Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty stated on Saturday, according to Egypt's State Information Service (SIS).

These remarks came during a joint press conference with Palestinian Authority Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Mustafa after two held meetings in Cairo.

Abdelatty highlighted "Egypt's alignment with the Palestinian Authority on security and governance arrangements in Gaza," SIS reported.

Abdelatty also stated that Egypt is finalizing preparations for the emergency Arab summit on Gaza in Cairo on 4 March and that Arab foreign ministers will hold a preparatory meeting ahead of the summit on Monday.

"We are committed to maintaining security in Gaza, and forces will be trained to enforce the rule of law in the strip," Mustafa stated, according to SIS.

Statements made in recent weeks

Egypt had rejected proposals to displace the Palestinian people in order to not "liquidate" the Palestinian cause and to avoid threatening the national security of countries in the region, according to Reuters citing the Egyptian Presidency on Tuesday.

Egypt can assist in Gaza peacekeeping if Israel agrees to Palestinian Authority civilian management of the enclave, former Israeli ambassador to Egypt Amira Oron told The Jerusalem Post on February 9.