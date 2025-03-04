Turkey arrests opposition mayor over alleged tender-rigging, state media says

A Turkish court formally arrested an Istanbul district mayor from the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) over alleged tender rigging, state-owned Anadolu news agency said on Tuesday, amid a crackdown on opposition figures.

Beykoz Mayor Alaattin Koseler was detained by police on Thursday under the orders of an Istanbul prosecutor. In total 22 people were being investigated in the case, Anadolu said.

The court ordered the arrest 13 suspects including Koseler late on Monday on charges of bid-rigging and involvement in an organization with criminal intent, the agency said. The remaining nine suspects were released.

Prosecutor claims on the arrests

Last week, Anadolu said prosecutors had launched an investigation into alleged irregularities involving three concerts by the Beykoz Municipality last year.

The move is the latest in a wave of arrests, detentions and investigations into opposition politicians, mayors and journalists. Critics say the crackdown aims to silence the opposition and weaken President Tayyip Erdogan's rivals' electoral prospects.

Last month, the crackdown expanded to Turkey's top business group after two of its executives criticized the legal measures, prompting Erdogan to accuse them of meddling in politics.

The government dismisses the accusations that the moves are aimed at muzzling dissent and says the judiciary is independent.