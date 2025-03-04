The interim President of the Syrian Arab Republic, Ahmed al-Sharaa, arrived in Cairo to attend the Extraordinary Arab Summit on the developments of the Palestinian cause, Syrian state media reported on Tuesday. This is an important trip for the new Syrian leader following his trips to Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Jordan.

Syria’s new leader faces pressure at home, as Israel continues to carry out airstrikes and operations in Syria amid calls by Jerusalem that southern Syria be demilitarized.

Syria’s new government needs support from the Arab states, and participating in regional meetings is a way for the Syrian leader to show that he is ready for the world stage.

Syria historically has supported the Palestinians, as under the Bashar al-Assad regime, it positioned itself as part of the “resistance axis” and was linked to Iran.

However, after the fall of Assad, Syria is closer to Turkey and Saudi Arabia. In this new reality, Ankara and Israel could be on a collision course over competing interests in Damascus.

It is of the utmost importance for the Syrian leader to find a way to stabilize his government and get more support regionally. Currently, he has support, but investment in his war-torn country is more important than words.

Warming ties with Egypt?

Egypt was one of the counties that did outreach to the Assad regime, helping bring it back in from the cold during the Syrian civil war.

After Assad was ousted from power, Egypt was perceived as one of the countries that were more reticent to reach out to the Sharaa government. The very act of Sharaa's arrival in Cairo is therefore a major development for Damascus.