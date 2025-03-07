Police on guard as tens of thousands of Muslims hold Ramadan prayers on Temple Mount

Thousands of Israel Police officers were deployed across Jerusalem and its Old City as tens of thousands Muslims living in Israel and the West Bank gathered on Temple Mount for the first Friday of Ramadan.

The officers, accompanied by Border Police forces and led by Jerusalem District head Asst.-Ch. Amir Arzani worked to "maintain public order and direct traffic to allow the arrival of tens of thousands of worshippers to Temple Mount," a police statement read.

Police noted their commitment to the "safe exercise of the freedom of worship, while maintaining the required security and safety aspects."

Israel Police preparations in Jerusalem ahead of the first Friday of Ramadan, March 7, 2025 (ISRAEL POLICE)

National Security Minister Haim Katz and Israel Police Commissioner Danny Levy patrolled the Old City's alleyways on Friday afternoon as Ramadan prayers were taking place. Police added that mass prayer on al-Aqsa ended on Friday afternoon with no irregular incidents occurring. Israeli police officers stand guard on the first Friday prayers of Ramadan in Jerusalem's Old City, March 7, 2025 (credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)

Israel limits Palestinian entry from West Bank for Ramadan prayer

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Thursday evening that Israel will permit some Muslims over 50 and their children from the West Bank to enter Al-Aqsa Mosque on Fridays during Islam's holy month of Ramadan.

Those allowed are men age 55 and older, women age 50 and older, and children up to age 12. They must also pass security screening. "It is emphasized that there is no limitation regarding Israeli Arabs," it added.

Al-Aqsa lies on a hill named Mount Moriah on which the Temple Mount and al-Haram al-Sharif, or The Noble Sanctuary, were both built.

Al-Aqsa is the name given to the whole compound and is home to two Muslim holy places: The Dome of the Rock and Al-Aqsa Mosque, also known as the Qibli Mosque, which was built in the 8th century.

Reuters contributed to this report.