The end of an era: Assad is gone, and Syrians reclaim their future - analysis

Across Syria, people came out on the evening of March 15 to commemorate the anniversary of the uprising against the Assad regime. The regime fell on December 8, 2024, after fifty years in power.

Now, people in Syria are celebrating the uprising in 2011 that began the Syrian revolution. It is the 14th anniversary of the uprising. At the time, protests took place in Syria, beginning in Dara’a in southern Syria. The Assad regime responded by massacring and killing people.

In Damascus, people celebrated in Umayyad Square to mark the anniversary. It is a new era in Syria. There were more celebrations in the cities of Homs, Hamas, and other areas of eastern Syria. There were less celebrations in the Turkish occupied part of northern Syria.

Syrian state media SANA reported on the importance of the events. “For the first time since the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s criminal and oppressive regime in Syria, Syrian citizens gathered in Umayyad Square in the capital, Damascus, to celebrate the 14th anniversary of the blessed revolution. This gathering affirmed the birth of a new Syria, free from oppression and tyranny,” the report said.

The report noted how Syrians had come from other countries to celebrate. “Mohammad Shafter, who came from Germany to participate in this celebration, noted that despite the overwhelming joy filling his heart, he misses, in this moment, his brothers, friends, and relatives who took part in the Syrian revolution and were martyred—either in the prisons of the former regime or through targeted attacks during their peaceful demonstrations demanding freedom.” Drone view of people gathering during a demonstration marking the 14th anniversary of the start of the Syrian conflict, in Damascus, Syria March 15, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/KHALIL ASHAWI)

A woman named Rawan Ahmad from Deir Ezzor said that for her, “the revolution ended with the fall of the tyrant and the Syrian people attaining their freedom. She stressed that it is now time to launch a new revolution, one centered on construction, reconstruction, combating corruption, and establishing a new social system founded on equality and justice for all components of the Syrian people.”

Another person told SANA, “I want to mark the 8th of December as a new date of my birth.” Wael Abu Fadil from Dara’a, the birthplace of the revolution, stated that although the revolution has won, “its accomplishments will not be complete without bringing the figures of the criminal regime to trial and achieving transitional justice, as a tribute to the blood of the martyrs and the injured. He added that this would mark another day of celebration for Syrians, akin to their celebration of the victory’s anniversary.”

In Homs, people also celebrated and spoke out against the years of oppression they had faced. Light shows, fireworks, and other types of festivities marked the occasion. SANA said that a man named Abdul Wahid Abdullah al-Mohammad travelled from eastern Syria’s Hasakah to Damascus to celebrate. “He explained that the entire Syrian people stand today alongside the state, the army, and the public security forces to confront the remnants of the regime’s attempts to undermine what has been achieved by spreading discord and chaos.”

In Hama, “thousands gathered Saturday evening in Al-Assi Square in the city of Hama for a jubilant event under the banner: Peace Prevails, Hope Renewed,” SANA reported. In Homs, there was a vehicle procession to commemorate the day.

Not long ago, many Syrians did not think they would ever see this day. Some felt the days of the revolution had passed, and the Syrian regime would maintain its grip on power.

That evaporated in early December 2024 as the regime collapsed after an offensive by Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham from Idlib pushed the regime out of Aleppo. Now, many Syrians are hoping for a bright future. They face many challenges.

HTS working on sanctions relief

The new government, for instance, intercepted drug smugglers in southern Syria recently. Syria is also working to get sanctions relief in the West. It also has to struggle against extremists and internal tensions and divisions. Israel has made it clear it will not tolerate threats from Syria. Israeli forces have moved into a buffer zone along the border and taken control of the peak of Mount Hermon.

The UN opposes Israel’s actions. The United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix called on Israel to respect the 1974 agreement between Israel and the Syrian regime that led to a ceasefire line on the Golan.

“The 1974 disengagement agreement between the Syrian Arab Republic and Israel must be respected and implemented because, at the end of the day, what we want and what our mission in the region requires is to maintain peace and stability there,” he told Chinese state media CCTV on Saturday.