Iraq, Turkey talk on energy cooperation, oil exports, and trade ties

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani met on Monday with Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar in Baghdad to discuss energy cooperation and bilateral ties.

Talks focused on strengthening partnerships between the two nations, particularly in the energy sector, as Iraq seeks to diversify its energy sources and enhance regional collaboration.

According to a statement from al-Sudani’s office, Iraq remains committed to expanding cooperation with Turkish companies across multiple industries, especially in oil and electricity. The prime minister also stressed the need for better water management, calling for stable and predictable water flows from Turkey into Iraq, a longstanding issue between the two neighbors.

Kurdish oil exports

A key topic in the discussions was the resumption of oil exports from Iraq’s Kurdistan region, which have been suspended due to legal and technical disputes. Al-Sudani stated that negotiations with international oil firms are ongoing to address these challenges and restart shipments.

Bayraktar reiterated Turkey’s interest in expanding energy partnerships and highlighted refinery projects, petrochemical industries, and the potential of Iraq’s Development Road project, which aims to improve regional trade routes. He also emphasized the importance of exporting Iraqi oil through Turkey’s Ceyhan Port.

Following the meeting, Bayraktar shared on X that both sides explored ways to strengthen energy cooperation, enhance regional energy security, and boost Turkey’s electricity exports to Iraq in the near future.