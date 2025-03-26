Houthis mark 'Steadfastness Day' with claims of strikes on Tel Aviv, US air carrier

The Yemen-based Houthi terrorists claimed a joint missile, UAV, and naval force attack targeting "enemy warships in the Red Sea" led by the US aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman, earlier on Wednesday.

The confrontation lasted for "several hours," Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree commented.

The US military has not reported any clashes or skirmishes between US forces and Houthi terrorists.

Notably, Saree also claimed that Houthi terrorists successfully targeted "Israeli military targets" in the Tel Aviv area "with a number of drones" and that "the operation successfully achieved its objectives."

He did not qualify when these drone attacks occurred. No attacks have been reported on Wednesday, but several Houthi attempted attacks have occurred over the past week. Footage released by Houthi Military Media says to show a launch of missile, which the Houthis say they fired at Israel, at an unknown location in this screen grab obtained from a handout video released on December 19, 2024. (credit: HOUTHI MILITARY MEDIA/via REUTERS)

The Houthis state news agency SABA also reported that the US conducted strikes on Houthi targets in the Sanaa area earlier on Wednesday.

'National Steadfastness Day'

Wednesday marked the 10th anniversary of the Saudi-led coalition's invasion of Yemen amid the outbreak of the Yemeni civil war in 2015, in order to weaken and depose the Houthi terrorists.

Houthis refer to March 26 as "National Steadfastness Day" and Saree's comments are likely framed in order to portray strength to the population in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.