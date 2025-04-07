Russia rejects Syrian request to hand over former regime leader Assad

Russian authorities have said they will not hand over Syria's former president, Bashar al-Assad, following requests from the acting Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, Jordanian newspaper Rai-al-Youm reported on Sunday.

Assad fled Damascus by plane on Sunday, Dec. 8, escaping the rebel coup in the capital. He flew to Russia's Hmeimim airbase in the Syrian coastal city of Latakia, and from there on to Moscow, where he met up with his family.

"One of the conditions for Bashar al-Assad's settlement in Moscow is his complete abstention from any media and political activity, and up to this point, no violations have been observed on his part," Russian Ambassador to Baghdad, Alperus Kotrashev, told the Islamic Republic News Agency.

"The asylum of Bashar al-Assad and his family was issued based on the direct orders of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and the decision in this regard will not change," Kutrashev added.

Syria initially requested Assad's return in February

President al-Sharaa reportedly asked Russia to hand over the former regime leader in February, Reuters reported, citing an informed Syrian source. President Assad meets President Putin in Moscow, July 25, 2024 (credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

"The only agreement reached between Damascus and Russia is to continue the review and talks," the source said.

Reuters also quoted diplomatic sources as saying that the Syrian president to return funds deposited by Assad in Moscow.

However, sources confirmed that Russia informed President al-Sharaa that Assad had not deposited any funds in Russia.