Kurds to push for federal system in post-Assad Syria

Syrian Kurds are set to demand a federal system in post-Assad Syria that would allow regional autonomy and security forces, a senior Kurdish official told Reuters, doubling down on a decentralised vision opposed by the interim president.

The demand for federal rule has gathered momentum as alarm spread through Syria's minorities over last month's mass killings of Alawites, while Kurdish groups have accused interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa and his Islamist group of setting the wrong course for the new Syria and monopolising power.

Kurdish sources said rival Syrian Kurdish parties, including the dominant faction in the Kurdish-run northeast, agreed on a common political vision—including federalism—last month. However, they have yet to officially unveil it.

Kurdish-led groups took control of roughly a quarter of Syrian territory during the 14-year civil war. The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, backed by the US, last month signed a deal with Damascus on merging Kurdish-led governing bodies and security forces with the central government.

While committed to that deal, Kurdish officials have objected to the way Syria's governing Islamists are shaping the transition from Bashar al-Assad's rule, saying they are failing to respect Syria's diversity despite promises of inclusivity. KURDS IN Syria flee the Turkish and Syrian rebel offensive against their formerly peaceful towns last month (credit: REUTERS)

Badran Jia Kurd, a senior official in the Kurdish-led administration, told Reuters that all Kurdish factions had agreed on a "common political vision" which emphasises the need for "a federal, pluralistic, democratic parliamentary system".

His written statements in response to questions from Reuters mark the first time an official from the Kurdish-led administration has confirmed the federalism goal since the Kurdish parties agreed on it last month.

For years, the Kurdish-led administration has steered clear of the word "federalism" in describing its goals and instead calling for decentralisation. Syria's Kurds say their goal is autonomy within Syria - not independence.

Sharaa has declared his opposition to a federal system, telling The Economist in January that it does not have popular acceptance and is not in Syria's best interests.

The Kurds, mainly Sunni Muslims, speak a language related to Farsi and live mostly in a mountainous region straddling the borders of Armenia, Iraq, Iran, Syria, and Turkey. In Iraq, they have their own parliament, government, and security forces. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Jia Kurd said the fundamental issue for Syria was "to preserve the administrative, political, and cultural specificity of each region" which would require "local legislative councils within the region, executive bodies to manage the region's affairs, and internal security forces affiliated with them".

This should be set out in Syria's constitutional framework, he added.

Neighbouring Turkey, an ally of Sharaa, sees Syria's main Kurdish group, the Democratic Union Party, and its affiliates as a security threat because of their links to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which, until a recently declared ceasefire, fought a decades-long insurgency against the Turkish state.

Killing of Alawites

Last month's meeting brought the PYD together with the Kurdish National Council (ENKS), a rival Syrian Kurdish group established with backing from one of Iraq's main Kurdish parties, the Kurdish Democratic Party (KDP), led by the Barzani family. The KDP has good ties with Turkey.

ENKS leader Suleiman Oso said he expected the joint Kurdish vision to be announced at a conference by the end of April.

He said developments in Syria since Assad's ouster in December had led many Syrians to see the federal system as the "optimal solution". He cited attacks on Alawites, resistance to central rule within the Druze minority, and the new government's constitutional declaration, which the Kurdish-led administration said was at odds with Syria's diversity.

Hundreds of Alawites were killed in western Syria in March in revenge attacks which began after Islamist-led authorities said their security forces came under attack by militants loyal to Assad, an Alawite.

Sharaa, an al Qaeda leader before he cut ties to the group in 2016, has said those responsible will be punished, including his own allies if necessary.

The constitutional declaration gave him broad powers, enshrined Islamic law as the main source of legislation, and declared Arabic as Syria's official language, with no mention of Kurdish.

"We believe that the optimal solution to preserve Syria's unity is a federal system, as Syria is a country of multiple ethnicities, religions, and sects," said Oso.

"When we go to Damascus, we will certainly present our views and demands."