France’s Middle East envoy: I have confidence in Macron’s peace plan - interview

Ofer Bronchtein, French President Emmanuel Macron's envoy for Israeli-Palestinian affairs, shared new insights about Macron’s peace plan in a Thursday interview.

He stated that France is prepared to send troops to Gaza to manage the distribution of humanitarian aid. “Quote me on behalf of the French president: If humanitarian aid does not enter because of Israeli fears of Hamas taking over, France is ready to deploy its army and French organizations, and possibly other European countries, to assist with the problem and distribute the aid ourselves,” Bronstein stated.

The interview was Bronchtein's first since Macron declared his intention to recognize a Palestinian state nearly a week ago.

Bronstein, a native of Beersheba who was raised between France and Israel, currently serves as Macron’s close advisor on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. According to Bronstein, the declaration of a Palestinian state is aligned with Israel’s best interests and aims to bring about a permanent solution to end the conflict.

How does Macron’s announcement benefit Israel?

"This is a conference sponsored by France and Saudi Arabia, which discusses the two-state solution," Bronstein explained. "It is clear that the Palestinian state must be recognized." He continued, "We agree that Hamas cannot remain in Gaza, especially not with weapons. We also specify who should be in Gaza after the war, while calling for the release of hostages. That’s the direction." Ofer Bronchtein, French envoy for Israeli-Palestinian affairs and French President Emmanuel Macron. (credit: Elysee Palace)

Throughout the war, Macron has faced criticism within Israeli society, particularly following his call for an arms embargo on Israel. Bronstein strongly refutes these claims, which he attributes to "fake news" spread by the Israeli media. "I regret and condemn the attempts to twist Macron’s words," Bronstein said. "He did not talk about an embargo or unilaterally condemn Israel. He did, however, state that all hostages should be released immediately and that Hamas should be disarmed."

Does France aim to take the lead alone?

"We want to be part of a group," said Bronstein. "Macron has emphasized that he wants this to be a broad initiative, including Arab and Muslim countries that will recognize the State of Israel, as well as other European nations." He added that the decision to move the conference from Paris to New York was no coincidence. "We hope that the US will also take part. I personally would like to see Israelis and Palestinians in the talks," Bronstein said.

Macron’s Plan: Taking a Bargaining Chip from Israel?

Bronstein firmly rejected the notion that France is taking Israel’s bargaining chip—recognition of a Palestinian state—in exchange for Israel’s recognition. "Arab and Western public opinion are very tough on Israel. No Arab country will recognize Israel without Israel recognizing a Palestinian state," Bronstein stated.

He added that discussions with leaders like Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Moroccan King Mohammed VI confirm the growing pressure these countries face due to the situation in Gaza.

"It’s a miracle that the Abraham Accords countries have not pulled out of their alliance with Israel," he said, noting the comparison to the Second Intifada when Arab countries severed relations with Israel.

What Does Israel Gain from the Agreement?

When asked what Israel stands to gain, Bronstein responded, "It’s recognition of Israeli sovereignty." He pointed to France’s success in facilitating peace between Israel and Lebanon, highlighting how France helped achieve a ceasefire and the election of a Lebanese president after years of conflict.

He emphasized, "We managed to return sovereignty to the Lebanese people. France’s approach has worked in Lebanon, and the same model can work with the Palestinians."

Recognizing a Palestinian state after Oct 7

Bronstein confirmed that Hamas’s attack on October 7 was not intended to further the cause of a Palestinian state. "Hamas’s goal was religious, tied to the liberation of Al-Aqsa mosque," Bronstein explained.

He stressed that Hamas should not be equated with the Palestinian Authority. "Hamas does not seek a Palestinian state; they want jihad and the establishment of a Muslim nation. They are not fighting for the Palestinian people’s well-being," he said.

Support for Abbas

Bronstein also expressed support for Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, acknowledging the relative calm in the West Bank despite daily provocations from settlers. "There is security cooperation between Israel and the Palestinian Authority as of now," he noted.

Macron’s Support for Israel’s Security

Addressing claims that France is anti-Israel, Bronstein pointed out Macron’s support for Israel’s security. He mentioned the recent French involvement in air support during direct confrontations between Israel and Iran, as well as France’s assistance in Israel’s air alliance.

"In the end, Macron and I are doing everything possible to ensure that the hostages return home," Bronstein said, concluding the interview by wishing a happy holiday to the entire state of Israel.