Palestinians establish vice presidency post, no candidate named yet

The Palestinian leadership approved the creation of the position of vice president of Mahmoud Abbas, and possibly his successor, on Thursday, a step widely seen as needed to assuage international doubts over Palestinian leadership.

A statement published by state news agency WAFA said 170 members of the Palestinian Central Council, the Palestinians' highest decision-making body, voted in favor of the decision, while one member voted against it and another abstained.

They have not immediately appointed someone to the role. According to the statement, Abbas has the right to assign tasks to the deputy, relieve him of his post, or accept his resignation.

Palestinian security personnel and mourners seen in the West Bank city of Nablus, December 27, 2024 (credit: Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90)

Two decades rule

Abbas, 89, has headed the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) and the Palestinian Authority (PA) since the death of veteran leader Yasser Arafat in 2004 but has for years resisted internal reforms, including the naming of a successor.

The Western-backed Palestinian Authority exercises limited rule in the West Bank and has not governed Gaza since fighting a civil war with Hamas in 2007.